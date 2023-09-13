Fundraising event to help combat hardships of gynecological cancer diagnoses

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Fallen Heroes Tattoo & Piercing and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Fallen Heroes Tattoo & Piercing, visit Fallen Heroes Tattoo & Piercing

A fun event will be taking place in Colorado Springs on Saturday, September 16, 2023, and proceeds will help women overcome the difficulties associated with a gynecological cancer diagnosis. The 8th annual Tattooathon will be taking place at Fallen Heroes Tattoo & Piercing and proceeds will benefit Sue’s Gift. The event is an ever-growing opportunity for the southern Colorado community to get an involved in a subject that has touched so many lives. Activities will include small, simple tattoos for $100, piercings for $50 and a silent auction featuring art created by Fallen Heroes artists.

In September 2016 a small tattoo shop opened with a mission, give back to the community. The grand opening became an annual event to help women in our community, women like the owner’s mom who died from ovarian cancer. Fallen Heroes Tattoo partnered with Sue’s Gift to raise money that stays local and goes directly to help women going through their battle with gynecologic cancers. No one should have to decide between paying their mortgage or paying for their medical treatment. That first year with 5 tattoo artists the event raised close to $5,000.

Over $130,000 raised, Tattooathon is still going strong. People who are interested in scheduling an appointment can visit Tattooathon Scheduling and to learn more about Fallen Tattoos & Piercing at Fallen Heroes Tattoo & Piercing