The dangers of radon and how to test for it

Radon is an invisible, odorless, tasteless, radioactive gas. It comes from the natural breakdown of uranium found in soils, rock, and water. Because radon is odorless and invisible, the only way to know if your home has a radon problem is to test.

Radon seeps through the soil, and moves into the air and into homes through cracks and small openings in foundations. Homes trap radon in living spaces, where it may build up to dangerous levels.

Over 40 percent all the homes tested between 2005-2021 in El Paso County had high levels of radon. Radon levels vary greatly from home to home. El Paso County and the state of Colorado are in “Zone 1″ according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This means the state and county have a potential for high radon levels.

We encourage people to check the radon levels in their homes. The American Lung Association recommends that all homes be tested for radon. The U.S. Surgeon General warns that radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the nation. If you smoke and your home has high radon levels, your risk of lung cancer is especially high.

