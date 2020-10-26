Clerk urges voters to vote mail ballot at home

Sponsored - In the few days since Voter Service and Polling Centers (VSPC) opened there has been an influx of voters – over three thousand-- who have voted in person even though they may have received their mail ballot to vote from home.

Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman strongly urges voters to use their mail ballot rather than coming into a VSPC to vote in person. “We want the voter experience to be positive and voting from home accomplishes that,” said Broerman. “The method of processing and counting your ballot is the same whether you vote mail ballot or in person. Our voting system in Colorado is secure and verifiable.”

Here are several reasons to vote at home and not in person:

COVID-19 – The Clerk’s staff has strict protocols in place for sanitization of the VSPC. But regardless, in-person voting entails public contact that you can avoid by voting at home.

Cost – The average mail ballot packet costs $2.00 per voter. That cost escalates to $30.00 per voter when a voter chooses to vote in person. The Clerk’s Office asks voters to be fiscally responsible and help contain the election costs that impact you, the taxpayer.

Long Lines and Wait Times – The ballot is long and voting in person takes time. After each voter leaves, the area must be sanitized before the next voter arrives. It is far more convenient and safer for voters to vote their mail ballot at home on their own time.

Colorado’s Model of Voting – Nationally our state is recognized as the Gold Standard of mail ballot voting. Our system is safe – secure – accurate – transparent and verifiable. Voters can have confidence in the integrity of our elections. To date 12 elections have been conducted since the voting model was established in 2013 including the June Primary during the pandemic. El Paso County’s Elections Office has achieved six local and national awards.

VSPC Services – In-person voting is intended for citizens who are registering to vote, updating their record, needing a replacement ballot or utilizing an ADA accessible ballot marking device. Voters who do not need these services are asked to vote their mail ballot from home so that election staff can assist voters who of necessity must be at the VSPC.

Voters will be able to track their ballot by using BallotTrax, a program implemented statewide for all counties to utilize. A voter can confirm their ballot was received and counted by the Clerk’s Office. To sign up, there is a link at www.epcvotes.com. Voters also may visit www.GoVoteColorado.gov to check the status of their ballot.

The Clerk’s Office expects turnout for the General Election to be extremely high at 80%. Voters are asked to vote their mail ballot early and return it at one of the 37 secure 24/7 ballot drop boxes throughout the county. Locations and maps are available at www.epcvotes.com. Early ballot returns will help the Election staff keep pace with processing so that on Election Night more results will be tabulated and ready for release.

Voters who have questions or concerns can contact the Clerk’s Elections staff members at 719-575-VOTE (8683).