Clerk opens additional voter service and polling centers

[Colorado Springs, Colo. – October 16, 2020] The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office will open seven more Voter Service and Polling Centers (VSPC), on Monday, October 19. 27 additional locations will open in two phases (October 30 & November 2) later this month for a total of 35 locations open on Election Day. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, voters are encouraged to utilize their mail ballot and vote in the safety and security of their home, to help safeguard the well-being of the electorate and staff. Voters seeking in-person service will be asked to abide by COVID-19 safety precautions to receive any of the following services:

Register to vote

Update their voter registration

Request a replacement ballot

Utilize an ADA accessible ballot marking device

Vote in person

Drop off their voted ballot

“We are committed to enfranchising voters in our cherished democratic process. I encourage eligible voters to vote their mail ballot and use one of the 35 vote centers as a last resort,” said Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman. “Colorado’s voting model is considered the gold standard, and our citizens should have confidence in this system. Due to the ongoing concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic my office has systems in place to protect individuals needing in-person services and provide voters with convenient access to ensure they have every opportunity to vote.”

The seven VSPCs opening Monday include locations in the Citadel Mall, Chapel Hills Mall, and UCCS Ent Center for Fine Arts in addition to Clerk and Recorder’s Branch locations. Voters who have difficulty visiting a VSPC during the week may take advantage of Saturday hours, October 31, open 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. All VSPCs will be open Monday and Tuesday, November 2 and 3, from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

El Paso County VSPC locations are determined utilizing a geographic information system (GIS) and strategically placed throughout the county. Over 98 percent of the population live within 10 or 15 minutes from a VSPC or secure 24/7 ballot drop-off box. As a reminder, voters can return their ballot via USPS with 0.65 cents postage and must be received by 7:00 p.m., Election Day.