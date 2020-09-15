The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder is Hiring 600 Temporary Election Judges for the Upcoming Election

The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder is Hiring 600 Temporary Election Judges for the Upcoming Election

(ML Black)

Sponsored - The Office of the Clerk and Recorder is hiring Temporary Election Judges for the 2020 General Election. Positions provide short-term support during the elections process – dates, locations, and hours vary. The hourly wages for these positions begin at $15.50 per hour and have various assignment lengths from three days up to five weeks. Dates range from late September through Election Day, November 3, 2020. Interested individuals are encouraged to join the elections team and provide a key civic service while making a difference in the Colorado Springs community!

Available Job Openings:

Call Center Representative

Data Entry Clerk

Ballot Processing Judges

Voter Service and Polling Center Judge

Ballot Runner

Duties are performed primarily in an office environment. Requires ability to work various shifts and times; overtime and weekend hours may be required.

APPLICATIONS MUST BE FILED ONLINE, via the El Paso County Human Resource Website. For inquiries please call (719) 520-7401.