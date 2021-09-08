Top 10 questions to ask before enrolling your child at a preschool

Selecting an early education program for your child is one of the most important decisions you'll make in your child's life. The steps taken in the first 5 years of a child's life provide the foundation for a lifetime of success. Finding the perfect choice for your child can be an intimidating process, and Early Connections Learning Centers is here to help.

Early Connections Learning Centers provides high quality, comprehensive early care and education for all children. We operate six centers around Colorado Springs for working families with children 6 weeks to 14 years old. Early Connections is one of the few organizations in Colorado Springs accredited by NAEYC (National Association for the Education of Young Children) and offers our program to families on a sliding fee scale based on income.

Here are the top 10 questions you should ask when looking for your child’s early education provider. For your convenience, the answers for Early Connections are provided:

1. Is your program licensed by the State of Colorado?

a. All Early Connections locations are licensed by the State of Colorado.

2. What hours are you open?

a. Early Connections is open from 6:30 AM to 6:00 PM.

3. What kind of meals or snacks will my child be eating?

a. Early Connections serves a nutritious breakfast, lunch and snack which emphasize fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains and minimal processed food.

4. What is the teacher to child ratio in your classrooms?

a. The teacher to child ratio varies by age and therefore classroom. At Early Connections, we follow accreditation guidelines for teacher to child ratios.

5. How will my child spend their day? What is a typical day like?

a. At Early Connections, we strongly believe children learn best through play. Your child will participate in self-selected activities designed to support their development. The day is filled with a balance of active and quiet activities both indoors and out.

6. What is your philosophy regarding caring for children?

a. While preparing children for success in school and life, Early Connections provides fun, educational and nurturing care, with a focus on literacy, nutrition and family involvement.

7. What training have your teachers and staff had?

a. Each classroom at Early Connections has a Lead Teacher with a minimum of an Associate’s Degree in Early Childhood Education. Other teachers meet State of Colorado requirements which include some college coursework or completion of a certificate program. All staff are required to participate in at least 15 hours of professional development training each year. Pursuing higher education is highly encouraged for all staff.

8. What do you do when a medical emergency occurs?

a. All Early Connections teachers are trained in First Aid and CPR by our on-staff Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA). We would first call 911 and then the family while providing emergency first aid treatment.

9. What kind of daily communication can I expect?

a. Early Connections value parents as partners, making communication extremely important. You can expect to be greeted anytime you arrive at your center. You will receive daily verbal communication as well as occasional emails, monthly newsletters and quarterly conferences or home visits. We are always available to talk with families at any time.

10. Are there ways for parents to participate in the program?

a. YES! At Early Connections, we recognize parents as your child’s first and most important teacher. We love having parents participate in our classrooms, on Parent Action Committees, attending Family Nights and more!

There are a lot of options for early care and education. There are few that offer high quality, comprehensive and nurturing care at an affordable rate. Experience the difference Early Connections can make for you and your family. Visit us at earlyconnections.org or call 719-632-1754 for more information or to set up a center tour.