This season’s best gift giving guide

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Early Connections Learning Centers and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Early Connections Learning Centers, visit www.earlyconnections.org.

Gift guide to giving. Giving time, money, and your voice.

It’s the Season of Giving, and everyone is wondering, “what can I give” to make a difference. With so much competition and limited resources, here’s a quick overview of how you can you make a difference this holiday season and help spread hope and joy.

GUIDE TO GIVING THIS SEASON

Think about a cause that inspires you, and then find an organization in your community doing that important work. For example, if you care about children and education, Early Connections Learning Centers is a nonprofit organization that has provided children and families access to early education and care for 125 years. Using this example, here’s how you can give your time, money, and voice in support of an important cause.

GIVE YOUR TIME

Your time is precious and limited! See if you can volunteer, help with a special project, or tour an organization to learn more about their history and work. For example, the Historic Day Nursery Center was built in 1923 by Alice Bemis Taylor to provide the children of Early Connections a safe place where they could learn and be well taken care of while their parents work.

GIVE YOUR MONEY

Nonprofit organizations are unique in that all the money they raise goes right back into their programs. If you care about the work they do and the community they serve, making a monetary donation make a big impact! There are often tax incentives when you donate to a nonprofit, too. In the case of Early Connections, all donations qualify for the Child Care Contribution Tax credit (CCTC). That means 100% of your gift goes towards making an impact and 50% of your donation goes back to your pocket as a tax credit. With CCTC, you can leverage your gift to be mutually beneficial to you and the organization you support!

GIVE YOUR VOICE

You can lend your voice to help build awareness of an important cause and amplify the reach of an organization. Share compelling photos and videos on our social media channels. In the case of Early Connections, you can share how they have provided high quality early education and care to children in Colorado Springs for 125 years! Early Connections even created a short 3 minute video that highlights their history and mission.

If you’re inspired to learn more about Early Connections Learning Centers and discover more ways you can support children and families in our community, visit earlyconnections.org or call 719-381-4803.