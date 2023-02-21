Historic Day Nursery now offering brunch tours

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of [sponsor] and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about [sponsor], visit https://www.earlyconnections.org/tours.

Beauty, history, and purpose collide at the Historic Day Nursery, an architectural gem located in the heart of Downtown Colorado Springs and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Built in 1922 by Alice Bemis Taylor with the explicit purpose of providing education and care for children, it is the oldest location of Early Connections Learning Centers. The building’s beautiful Tudor Revival design is iconic, and the interior features whimsical details meaning to inspire and nurture children, including a mural that wraps the ceiling painted by Allen Tupper True.

Join them for a tasty brunch that includes a seasonal mimosa bar and building tour that highlights their inspiring history, art, and legacy. 100% of all ticket proceeds from Brunch Tours benefit the children of Early Connections Learning Centers. For over 125 years, Early Connections has continued to meet the needs of our community by providing children and families with access to early education and care.

