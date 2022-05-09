Early Connections Learning Centers Selects New President & CEO, Liz Denson.

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Early Connections Learning Centers and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Early Connections Learning Centers, visit www.earlyconnections.org.

Early Connections Learning Centers announced that its board of directors has selected Liz Denson as the organization’s next President and Chief Executive Officer. Denson, who currently serves as Early Connections’ Vice President of Community Engagement, will succeed Diane Price, longtime President and CEO upon her retirement at the end of June.

”After thorough succession planning and a comprehensive search process, the board is pleased to have found the best individual to assume leadership of Early Connections,” said George Luke, chairman of the Early Connections board of directors. “Liz has a track record of success and strong leadership. This, combined with her experience and institutional tenure, makes Liz uniquely qualified to lead Early Connections successfully into the future.”

”I’m grateful to the hiring committee and board for the opportunity to lead this incredible organization which has provided critical early education and child care services to our community for the last 125 years,” said Denson. “I hold the mission of Early Connections close to my heart and I am honored to continue serving our community’s children and families in this new role.”

Denson holds a bachelor’s degree from Texas Tech University in University Studies with concentration areas of Advertising, English and Organizational Leadership. She joined the leadership team of Early Connections in 2016 to lead the community engagement operations of the organization, including development and communications. She has served on several organizational boards including the local chapter of Association of Fundraising Professionals and currently serves on the Empty Stocking Fund Community Advisory Board and the Festival of Lights Board. A recent graduate of Leadership Pikes Peak’s Signature Program, she has also been recognized as a Rising Star by the Colorado Springs Business Journal and a Woman to Watch by Girl Scouts of Colorado. Originally from the Houston, Texas area, she and her husband, John, relocated to Colorado Springs from New Mexico in 2008. Together, they have an eleven-month-old daughter, Bailey.

Diane Price, who will retire from the role of President and CEO on June 30 after 33 years of leading Early Connections, expressed confidence in the Board’s choice. “Liz is a strong leader who has been responsible for a great portion of our success the past six years,” said Price. “I’m very happy with the Board’s decision and I am confident Liz will ensure Early Connections will continue to provide high quality early education to the families of Colorado Springs.”

Early Connections Learning Centers provides comprehensive, high quality early care and education for ALL children. Celebrating 125 years of care in 2022, Early Connections has been serving working families of Colorado Springs since 1897. Today, the nonprofit cares for more than 500 children each day in centers and affiliated family child care homes around Colorado Springs. For more information, visit earlyconnections.org.