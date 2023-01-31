Valentine’s Day weekend with a collection of showstopping classics

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Colorado Springs Philharmonic and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Colorado Springs Philharmonic, visit csphilharmonic.org.

Spend Valentine’s Day weekend with more than a few of your “favorite things” with the best of Rodgers and Hammerstein. Hear showstoppers from The Sound of Music, Oklahoma!, South Pacific, and more. Watch this video to learn more about the show!

The Colorado Springs Philharmonic is an independent symphony orchestra whose mission is to offer brilliant musical performances and in-person experiences that draw families, friends, and loved ones together. They honor the rich traditions upon which their art was founded and work tirelessly to see it continues to hold a prominent place in the future of the community. They have great reverence for what they do, and great esteem for all who love and support it—most especially the everyday enthusiast who enjoys music for its own sake.

Honoring The Past, Shaping The Future:

Classical music is the cornerstone of every great society—an essential building block to cultural enlightenment, visionary leadership, and community enrichment.

At the Colorado Springs Philharmonic, they’ve long enjoyed a strong reputation for encouraging and supporting artistic endeavors—milestone projects that have moved the community forward, toward a collective vision of greatness—and now, as a fully grown, fully-matured institution, they’re ready to do even more.

Yesterday’s limitations are behind them. Structurally, the organization is healthy …artistically, their musicians are at the top of their craft ..and culturally, they’re ready to meet the challenges of the future, embarking on new projects that will better our entire society.

Today, in accordance with their strategic plan, the orchestra is engaged in the rendering of a five-year roadmap. One that will guide the artistic and financial direction of their most important ventures, season by season. They’re not just here to play. Let’s make that clear. They’re here to expand the public’s conception of an American symphony orchestra, and change the world for the better wherever they can.