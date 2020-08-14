Early Retirement Pitfalls

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Carlson Financial and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Carlson Financial, visit https://carlsonfinancial.com.

Though it seems to be trending, sometimes early retirement is not all it’s cracked up to be. We’ll talk about some of the pitfalls and how to avoid them.

We’ve talked before about the FIRE movement and the steps one has to take to be financially independent. But whether retirement by choice or not, there are some real challenges to retiring early.

What’s one such obstacle to retiring early?

Carlson: I think it’s safe to say most people are looking forward to the free time they’ll have in retirement, that’s probably the reason they wanted to retire in the first place! But having the time to enjoy your hobbies can often mean time to spend more money than you were while working…shopping, arts and crafts, golfing, even home projects or decorating. To avoid spending money carelessly, plan for the extra time you’ll have, and find hobbies that can reasonably be accommodated by your budget, maybe volunteer or join a club.

So one might quickly realize they are spending more than they planned on or budgeted for – if they even budgeted at all.

Carlson: Right, it’s all too common: spending too much, too soon. I can’t overstate the importance of having a detailed budget before making the leap into retirement and make sure you factor in annual expenses, travel, and the hobbies you hope to enjoy more in retirement. If you overspend early on, it will catch up with you later and maybe harder to “fix.”

I’m sure most people would like to have more money in retirement; how does Social Security factor into this?

Carlson: It’s easy to think that by the time you approach Social Security age, your benefit is fixed and there’s not much you can do to change that, which simply isn’t true. We consistently see people electing to take Social Security early at age 62, potentially leaving hundreds of thousands of dollars on the table over their lifetimes. There are many different filing strategies, especially for married couples. Playing with an online Social Security calculator is an option but it would really be best to talk with an advisor who has a deeper understanding of Social Security.

Even if you do all these things, take the right steps, there’s still a chance things don’t go as planned. How does one deal with that?

Carlson: Yes there’s a lot of uncertainty, especially if you’re looking at a 30+ year retirement. It’s important to be adaptable to different environments. If your “plan” doesn’t have any wiggle room, you may need to put off retirement a few more years. Know that inflation, market returns, health care, interest rates, can all change. Be able to cut back on spending or keep your skills sharp so you could go back to work part-time if necessary.