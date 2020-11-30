What to do if you didn’t get a small business grant in Colorado?

Sponsored - By the end of 2013, small businesses in Colorado employed nearly 50% of the state’s workforce – which makes these companies a particularly important segment of the economy to take care of during times of financial distress.

Now, with the pandemic threatening to close down many of these businesses amid a dry-up in consumer demand, small business grants in Colorado have become - along with other financing sources - an important tool that could help business owners in surviving the downturn.

So, which are the top alternatives that small business owners in Colorado have right now?

The following article will take a closer look at various small business grants in Colorado, while also providing an alternative to those programs that could help you fulfill your business’ financial needs.

3 Small Business Grants in Colorado

Colorado Office of Economic Development Grants

The state of Colorado offers grants for startups and small businesses in the state as part of its economic development program.

These grants include the Colorado Capital Access (SSBCI) grant, which is part of the state’s small business credit initiative, along with the Advanced Industries Proof of Concept Grant, which aims to provide funds for initiatives that could disrupt their respective markets.

Other grants include the Advanced Industries Early-Stage Capital and Retention grant for tech companies that already have viable and marketable products.

Other non-grant programs include the Colorado Credit Reserve (CRR) and the CDBG - Business Loan Funds, which are loan-loss funds that back small business loans for companies in Colorado to facilitate their access to credit.

The Amber Grant for Women

The Amber Grant for Women is an initiative promoted by WomensNet that came up as a way of honoring a deceased 19 year old young woman who never got to fulfill her entrepreneurial dreams.

It is a $10,000 grant that is awarded every month to eligible candidates. Meanwhile, those who have already been selected immediately become eligible for another $25,000 grant that is awarded at the end of the year.

The application process for this grant is fairly simple and it only requires that the applicant tells her story while answering a few questions about the business.

Energize Colorado Gap Fund

The Energize Colorado Gap Fund seeks to distribute millions of dollars in the form of small business grants in Colorado to businesses that employ less than 25 full-time workers.

Small business owners can apply for a grant of up to $15,000 along with a $20,000 business loan for a total of $35,000 in available financing.

Although applications have been temporarily closed, they could open up at any moment in the future as the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic persist.

Applicants must submit evidence that shows that their businesses are currently under financial distress such as bank statements, receipts, and accounting documents.

Small business loans as an alternative to grants

Grants have a natural edge over loans since the money obtained through them doesn’t have to be repaid.

That said, getting a grant is often difficult and the likelihood of obtaining small business grants in Colorado – considering the large number of businesses that are currently applying – is fairly low.

With that in mind, small business loans can be a suitable alternative to grants, especially if the business is only facing a temporary headwind.

Financial technology companies like Camino Financial have facilitated the process of applying and getting approved for these loans by allowing prospective borrowers to apply online, with response times ranging from 24 to 48 hours in most cases.

As an alternative to small business grants in Colorado, these loans offer repayment periods of up to 60 months while interest rates vary depending on the borrower’s credit situation.

Have you applied for any of these small business grants in Colorado and got denied?

Consider the possibility of applying for a small business loan and give your company a chance to remain afloat while this temporary situation subsides. Lenders like Camino Financial offer financing possibilities for small business owners in the US, especially if they belong to minorities that find it hard to obtain financing in other traditional finance institutions.

