Tackling some of the benefits and misconceptions of adding solar

Tackling some of the benefits and misconceptions of adding solar

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ax Co Solar and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ax Co Solar, visit https://www.axcosolarandroofing.com/

This 11 Connects episode features an interview with our solar expert. He addresses some of the benefits and misconceptions of adding solar to your home.