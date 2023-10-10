KISS Products Enters a Glamorous Alliance with Celebrity Makeup Maestro Sir John for the KISS Lash Collection

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KISS Products Inc., the world's largest manufacturer and distributor of professional quality nail and lash products, proudly unveils a dazzling partnership, welcoming none other than Sir John as the esteemed KISS Lash Ambassador.

Renowned for his creative force in the beauty industry and collaborative ventures with a constellation of iconic celebrities, Sir John now joins forces with KISS to support the brand's portfolio of strip lashes and adhesives. KISS remains the #1 false lash brand with its strip lashes receiving accolades and awards throughout the years including a recent Allure Best of Beauty win for their new KISS Lash Couture Muses collection.

KISS's revolutionary innovation within the lash category has firmly established them as the market leader, and now paired with Sir John's partnership will further solidify their leadership position in the beauty space. "I am absolutely elated to embark on this journey as the brand ambassador for KISS Lashes. The fusion of my artistic expression along with the unmatched styles, quality and value KISS provides aligns perfectly with my vision," says Sir John.

Annette DeVita-Goldstein, SVP of Global Marketing, shares her enthusiasm: "Our collaboration with Sir John as the KISS Lash Ambassador supports our commitment to introduce new consumers to the transformative power of false lashes as a tool for self-expression and confidence. This combined with Sir John's passion and creative flair aligns beautifully with the KISS brand mission."

In his capacity as the Makeup Artist Ambassador, Sir John will have a dedicated page on kissusa.com that features exclusive content complete with tutorials, tips and tricks, and testimonials about his favorite KISS lashes in addition to social posts, conducting masterclasses and press interviews as the brand's dedicated spokesperson.

For more information about this perfect partnership and to learn more about KISS lashes, please visit us at kissusa.com.

ABOUT KISS:

KISS is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of fashion nails and is the market leader in both fashion nails and false eyelashes in the U.S. KISS offers innovative, accessible, easy to use, salon quality beauty products including fashion nails, false eyelashes, color cosmetics, hair styling tools, haircare, hair accessories and more. KISS brings the power of self-care home for all people. KISS products are available at mass and drug retailers nationwide. For more information visit www.KISSusa.com.

ABOUT SIR JOHN

Sir John, an illustrious name in the world of makeup artistry, stands as a genuine maestro who has redefined the contours of beauty through his unparalleled creativity and skill. With an impressive tenure spanning over two decades in the dynamic beauty industry, Sir John's journey is a testament to his unwavering dedication and transformative artistry.

Having graced the beauty scenes for over two decades, Sir John's visionary touch has illuminated the faces of a plethora of A-list celebrities, including luminaries such as Beyoncé, Naomi Campbell, and Joan Smalls. His artistry has transcended mere cosmetics, serving as a medium to sculpt captivating narratives that intertwine with the essence of each individual he adorns. Sir John's distinctive ability to enhance natural beauty while crafting unforgettable looks has earned him the admiration and trust of Hollywood's elite.

Sir John's prowess extends far beyond traditional makeup application; it's an art form that he's masterfully evolved into a global phenomenon. His innovative collaborations with iconic brands and his captivating presence on social media, have solidified his status as a trailblazer. A true visionary, Sir John's partnership with KISS Products as the KISS Lash Artist Ambassador showcases his commitment to pushing boundaries and igniting a new era of beauty exploration.

In an industry where trends come and go, Sir John remains a steadfast pillar of creativity and inspiration, leaving an indelible mark on the beauty world that continues to captivate and influence for generations to come.

