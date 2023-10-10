Axcelis Announces Shipment of Purion Dragon™ High Current Implanter to a World-Leading Research and Innovation Center

The System Will be Used in Sub 3 Nanometer Logic Device Development

BEVERLY, Mass., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today a shipment of the Purion Dragon™ high current implanter to a world-leading research and innovation center in nanoelectronics and digital technologies located in Europe. The system will be used in technology development for advanced logic devices. The system shipped in the third quarter of 2023.

Executive Vice President, Marketing and Applications, Greg Redinbo, commented, "We're pleased to support growth in the advanced logic market with a new customer focused on R&D for sub 3 nanometer logic device development. This is the second Purion Dragon placed in an advanced logic R&D environment. We designed the Purion Dragon specifically to address chipmakers' most challenging ion implantation applications by delivering the highest levels of process control with significant productivity gains for high current applications. The Purion Dragon features a unique high current implanter architecture, featuring innovative orthogonal beam optics, and is designed to address critical implant steps for advanced memory and logic applications."

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

