VSBLTY AND JOINT VENTURE PARTNER WINKEL MEDIA ANNOUNCE RECORD THIRD QUARTER MEDIA SALES

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "VSBLTY") (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS), a leading AI software provider of security and retail analytics technology, is pleased to announce that its joint venture partnership with Winkel Media has delivered a record quarter in media sales. The company has recently begun to sign recurring monthly agreements with major local brands including Coca Cola, PepsiCo, Bimbo, Nestle and Unilever that will result in higher monthly fill rates based on the total available inventory across the four-country network. The company posted nearly a quarter million-dollar month in September and expects to continue setting record sales in Q4.

"This achievement affirms our decision to pause additional installations while we allow media sales to catch up and deliver a higher ROI to the initial 2,000 screens that have been deployed in the market. The company's strategy to partner with dominant, Out of Home media partners in each region has also proven to be an accelerator for sales, as their large-scale sales teams are able to penetrate advertisers and ad agencies faster than the Winkel team can alone," stated Rodrigo Velasco, CEO of Winkel Media.

This is the strategy that VSBLTY and its partners are deploying in expansion markets including Brazil, the Middle East, and the U.S. "Having strategic partners in each region where we are building retail media networks with our partners strengthens VSBLTY's position not only as a world leading innovative software company, but as a leading-edge digital media company as well," commented VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton. "Our media offering is unlike any other traditional 'Out of Home' awareness product. We can not only confirm media impressions, and time viewing the screen, but we can report, who, when, where and for how long, using our anonymous customer analytics software."

Media companies, advertisers, and retailers are just beginning to understand the power of digital "In Store Media Networks" that are expected to outpace traditional radio, TV and Internet media spend. The double digit results advertisers are seeing are impressive especially in small Latin American neighborhood bodegas where impulse sales at checkout are easily influenced by ads seen right on the screen as they are checking out.

About Winkel Media (http://Winkel-Media.com)

Winkel Media is an in-store media technology company that is a joint venture of VSBLTY, its Latin American partner Retailigent Media and Anheuser-Busch InBev. The technology company developed the first retail DOOH network in Latin America. Winkel has the most advanced facial detection technology on the market, integrating machine learning through cameras and digital displays to anonymously determine demographics of customers visiting the store, including age and gender, and how long they view advertising. The firm also generates data dashboard reports with custom KPI's that deliver unique insights to strengthen the commercial strategy of brands.

Investor Relations

Harbor Access

Jonathan Paterson, 475-477-9401

Jonathan.Paterson@Harbor-Access.com

Graham Farrell, +1-416-842-9003

Graham.Farrell@Harbor-Access.com

CONTACT: Linda Rosanio, 609-472-0877

lrosanio@vsblty.net

About VSBLTY (http://vsblty.net/)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) ("VSBLTY") is the world leader in Artificial Intelligence and real time interpretation of what a CCTV camera sees. By utilizing facial recognition, age, genders, and other matrixes, VSBLTY's proprietary technology can effectively enhance retail brand awareness through customized ads on aisle displays or point of sale in real time tailored to the current customer's demographic. This technology has proven to increase brand sales. The firm is also recognized for its leadership role in the growing "Store as a Medium" movement that enables brands to reach customers when and where buying decisions are being made while producing a new revenue stream for retailers.

VSBLTY, using its proprietary AI software, has also developed a range of security products that include not only facial recognition but weapon recognition as well utilizing modern CCTV cameras. VSBLTY has the capability to create a proactive security system rather than a reactive security system, providing the early warning of threats that can save lives.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VSBLTY