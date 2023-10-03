Kindbody Opens State-of-the-Art Clinic and IVF Lab in Downtown Milwaukee to Meet Growing Demand for Fertility Care

New Clinic and Lab Bring Greater Patient Access to World-Class Family-Building Care to the Greater Milwaukee Region

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindbody , the leading fertility clinic network and global family-building benefits provider for employers, today announced the opening of a new state-of-the-art fertility clinic and in vitro fertilization (IVF) lab in Milwaukee, WI. The new clinic and lab are open at 787 N. Broadway in the heart of downtown. Kindbody Milwaukee is led by Dr. Ellen Hayes , a fertility specialist who is board-certified in both reproductive endocrinology and obstetrics and gynecology. Dr. Hayes is currently accepting patients. The opening of the centrally located Kindbody clinic and lab follows five years of serving patients throughout the state of Wisconsin with high-quality fertility and family-building care.

"There is growing demand for accessible, high-quality fertility care in Milwaukee from local employers and the entire community," said Annbeth Eschbach, Chief Executive Officer of Kindbody. "With the opening of our new state-of-the-art clinic location and with the addition of our lab, our patients can receive the full spectrum of care closer to home. Our team of experienced fertility specialists and skilled embryologists will work tirelessly to make the dream of parenthood a reality for our existing and new patients in the Milwaukee community."

Dr. Ellen Hayes is a renowned expert in IVF who has assisted patients facing fertility challenges and has helped individuals and couples in Wisconsin build their families for more than 15 years. Dr. Hayes graduated from Loyola University Chicago's Stritch School of Medicine with honors. She completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the Medical College of Wisconsin, where she was recognized by her department for her outstanding surgical skills. She then completed fellowship training at Emory University, where her thesis project received the prestigious John D. Thompson Prize. A member of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, and a fellow of the The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) she has authored numerous articles in peer-reviewed scientific journals and has participated in research studies in her field which have been presented nationally.

"It has always been my passion to help people realize their dream of becoming parents," said Dr. Hayes. "I'm honored to continue to serve the Milwaukee community with world-class fertility care and deliver an outstanding experience to our patients to help more people understand their fertility and grow their families."

Kindbody's clinically-managed program covers the full-spectrum of reproductive health, including both female and male fertility, which encompasses fertility assessments and education, fertility preservation, genetic testing, in vitro fertilization (IVF), donor and surrogacy services, and adoption, as well as a full continuum of reproductive care including physical, mental, and emotional support.

Kindbody owns and operates 32 signature clinics throughout the U.S. in Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin. To schedule an appointment, visit kindbody.com/book. Employers who wish to learn more about how Kindbody delivers the best patient experience and outcomes while reducing healthcare costs can contact solutions@kindbody.com.

Kindbody is the leading fertility clinic network and global family-building benefits provider for employers offering the full-spectrum of reproductive care from preconception to postpartum through menopause. Kindbody is the trusted fertility benefits provider for 127 leading employers, covering almost 2.7 million lives. Many thousands more receive their fertility care directly from Kindbody throughout the country at signature clinics, mobile clinics, and partner clinics. As the fertility benefits provider, technology platform, and direct provider of care, Kindbody delivers a seamless, integrated experience with superior health outcomes at lower cost, making fertility care more affordable and accessible for all. Kindbody has raised $315 million in debt and equity funding from leading investors including Perceptive Advisors, JP Morgan Chase's Morgan Health, GV (formerly Google Ventures), RRE Ventures, Claritas Health Ventures, Rock Springs Capital, Distributed Ventures, Whatif Ventures and TQ Ventures. Visit www.kindbody.com . and follow us on Instagram , Twitter , and Linkedin .

