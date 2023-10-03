The Good Feet Store Hits a Milestone: Opening Its 250th Location

Leading Manufacturer and Retailer of Premium, Personally Fitted Arch Supports Continues to Expand Its Footprint with 250th Brick-and-Mortar Store

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Good Feet Store , a market-leading manufacturer and retailer of premium, personally fitted arch supports for every foot and lifestyle, proudly announces a significant milestone with the opening of its 250th store, in partnership with distinguished franchisee group, The Watermans. Located at 4400 Hwy 6 #200 in College Station, TX, the new store underscores the brand's focus on providing state-of-the-art, personalized comfort and pain relief solutions to consumers across the U.S. and beyond.

"For over 30 years, we've had an unwavering commitment to improving the quality of people's lives—two feet at a time. And we do this by having well-trained arch support specialists fitting customers in a personalized system of arch supports designed to help them live a more comfortable and pain-free life," said Richard Moore, President and CEO of The Good Feet Store. "The achievement of milestones like our 250th store only intensifies our commitment to helping people live the lives they love. Anyone can benefit from better support and alignment, whether for balance, performance, or pain relief, and whether for feet, ankle, knee, hip or back pain. Our mission is exemplified by long-standing franchisees, such as the Watermans, who share our commitment to these values."

Today, The Good Feet Store proudly celebrates the resilience of its brick-and-mortar business model in this age of e-commerce. The business is currently on track to continue its expansion into additional major U.S. markets. In 2023, The Good Feet Store expects to have opened at least 30 new brick-and-mortar stores, with another 30 new stores expected in 2024, resulting in more than 300 stores by the end of 2024.

Moore added, "When I assumed the role of President and CEO in 2020, it was a challenging time. There was a global pandemic and many brick-and-mortar stores, including ours, faced uncertainty. Despite the challenges, we remained resolute, choosing to embrace and lean into our pillars of strength: our people, our process, and our products. Our people and our process are central to our free personalized fitting and test walk. We want to provide customers with the best possible support to help them walk, work, and play without pain. Customers love that they get to try the arch supports for themselves, to see how they feel and work for them, before they decide if they want to buy them and wear them out of the store that same day. And our products are designed to support all four arches in the foot; they are nothing like what you would find at your neighborhood drug store. Our highly effective products are made in the USA and are backed by leading podiatrists and orthopedic surgeons who remind us that the feet are the foundation of our kinetic chain."

The Watermans, a seasoned franchisee group of Good Feet since 2010, currently oversees several locations for The Good Feet Store across Texas, with stores in Allen, Alliance, Arlington, Fort Worth, Plano, Rockwall, Southlake, Temple and Waco. The College Station store makes ten locations for the Watermans throughout the state, generating numerous new jobs for their local communities.

"When my family and I set out on this incredible journey more than a decade ago to become franchisees of The Good Feet Store, our goal was to make a real difference in people's lives — to help them not just feel better, but to embrace a path towards complete well-being," said Jim Waterman, the proud owner of ten Good Feet Store locations in Texas. "From that humble beginning with our first store to this momentous milestone in College Station, our vision and optimism has only grown. In Texas, we deeply value the health and happiness of our community, and being able to introduce a transformative product that we hold dear is an immense privilege and honor. We see such a wide range of customers in our stores, from people who work on their feet like nurses and teachers to athletes and marathoners to parents on the go to desk workers who spend much of their day sitting."

About The Good Feet Store

Founded in 1992, The Good Feet Store is the market-leading manufacturer and retailer of premium, personally fitted arch supports, with 250 retail locations in the U.S. and abroad. Engineered for comfort and pain relief in more than 400 styles and sizes, Good Feet Arch Supports are personally fitted to the precise needs and preferences of its customers and are backed by a Manufacturer's Lifetime Limited Warranty. The Good Feet Store operates with an end-to-end approach to maximize performance and ensure consistent quality standards. Good Feet Arch Supports are manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility in Carlsbad, California, and supplied exclusively to its retail locations. Each Good Feet Store location is staffed with well-trained Good Feet Arch Support Specialists who provide customers with a no-obligation, free, personalized fitting. To learn more about The Good Feet Store and Good Feet Arch Supports, and to see Good Feet Store reviews from actual customers, visit www.goodfeet.com.

