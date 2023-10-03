Domino's® and Microsoft Cook Up AI-Driven Innovation Alliance for Smarter Pizza Orders and Seamless Operations

The largest pizza company and the most trusted and comprehensive cloud platform collaborate on generative AI solutions for personalized orders and simplified store logistics

ANN ARBOR, Mich. and REDMOND, Wash., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world, and Microsoft have joined forces to create the next generation of pizza ordering and store operations with generative AI technology and cloud computing power. Together, the companies will leverage the Microsoft Cloud and Azure OpenAI Service to transform Domino's consumer experiences by enhancing the ordering process through personalization and simplification.

Domino’s and Microsoft have joined forces to create the next generation of pizza ordering and store operations with generative AI technology and cloud computing power. (PRNewswire)

With Microsoft as its primary cloud provider, Domino's has already been experimenting with data and AI capabilities to make store operations smarter, simpler and more robust. Work on modernizing Domino's store systems has evolved into the early stages of developing a generative AI assistant powered by Azure OpenAI Service intended to help store managers save time on daily tasks such as inventory management, ingredient ordering and staff scheduling. With plans to streamline pizza preparation and quality control with more predictive tools, this generative AI assistant will be designed with the goal of freeing store managers to dedicate more time to team member experience and customer service.

Leveraging Azure OpenAI for the customer experience is also an important element of the collaboration.

"We are thrilled to co-innovate with Microsoft using Azure AI technology to advance the future of pizza ordering and store technology powered by secure, connected data and simplified processes," said Kelly Garcia, Domino's executive vice president – chief technology officer. "Our collaboration over the next five years will help us serve millions of customers with consistent and engaging ordering experiences, while supporting our corporate stores, franchisees, and their respective team members with tools to make store operations more efficient and reliable."

Tasting the Future of Pizza Innovation

The appetite for innovation will never stop for the world's largest pizza company, and there are big plans to continue meeting the changing demands of consumers with Microsoft's pioneering AI capabilities, backed by Azure. As part of this strategic alliance, Domino's and Microsoft will establish an Innovation Lab, pairing both companies' leaders with world class engineers to accelerate the time to market for smart store and ordering innovations that keep Domino's on the cutting edge of technology. Both companies are also committed to responsible AI practices that protect customer data and privacy.

"As consumer preferences rapidly evolve, generative AI has emerged as a game changer for meeting new demands and transforming the customer experience. Through our strategic partnership, Domino's continues to be a customer-first leader in the quick service restaurant industry," said Shelley Bransten, Microsoft corporate vice president, global retail, consumer goods and gaming industries. "There is no better or more integrated platform than the Microsoft Cloud for delivering an AI-enhanced and connected experience that will drive loyalty and engagement for millions of customers, franchisees, and employees."

Domino's expects to begin piloting generative AI-powered solutions to stores and customers within the next six months.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 20,000 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $17.5 billion in 2022, with over $8.7 billion in the U.S. and nearly $8.8 billion internationally. In the second quarter of 2023, Domino's had global retail sales of over $4.2 billion, with nearly $2.1 billion in the U.S. and over $2.1 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the second quarter of 2023. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve approximately two-thirds of all global retail sales in 2022 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 80% of U.S. retail sales in 2022 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those for Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa, text-to-order and more. In 2023, Domino's launched Pinpoint Delivery, a new technology that allows customers to receive a delivery nearly anywhere, including places like parks, baseball fields and beaches.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

