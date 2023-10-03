Air Tanzania Takes Delivery of its First Boeing 737 MAX - Carrier is first African airline to receive the 737-9

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Air Tanzania celebrated the arrival today of the airline's first fuel-efficient 737 MAX single-aisle jet. The East African airline is the first carrier in Africa to receive the larger 737-9 model as it aims to meet growing travel demand in West Africa, Southern Africa and India.

"The acquisition of our first Boeing 737-9 marks a significant milestone for Air Tanzania, a momentous occasion that echoes the spirit of the Wings of Kilimanjaro," said Eng. Ladislaus Matindi, Managing Director of Air Tanzania. "This advanced airplane is fulfilling our promise to deliver an extraordinary experience to our customer. As we ascend to new heights, Air Tanzania enhances the fleet's capabilities and exemplifies its commitment while extending our appreciation to Boeing as invaluable partners in enabling our vision."

Air Tanzania currently operates commercial service across Africa and to destinations in Asia with a fleet that includes two 787-8 Dreamliners and one 767-300 Freighter. Since its delivery in June 2023, the 767-300 Freighter has solved critical cargo challenges across Africa while opening opportunities to move business globally. The airline has an additional 787-8 on order.

"Today marks an important milestone for Air Tanzania with the delivery of its 737 MAX, which is perfectly suited to connect the airline to prominent markets in Africa, providing it with enhanced capability and flexibility across its network," said Anbessie Yitbarek, Boeing vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing for Africa. "The 737-9, with its versatility and fuel efficiency, will support Air Tanzania's goal of opening new opportunities and expanding its network."

The 737 MAX family delivers enhanced efficiency, improved environmental performance and increased passenger comfort to the single-aisle market. Powered by CFM International LEAP-1B engines and advanced technology winglets, the 737 MAX reduces fuel use and emissions by 20% compared to airplanes it replaces.

Boeing's 2023 Commercial Market Outlook for Africa projects that the continent will need 1,025 airplanes over the next two decades. Overall African air traffic growth is forecast at 7.4%, the third highest among global regions and above the global average growth of 6.1%.

