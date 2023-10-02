Just Salad Partners With Wellness Educator, Mona Vand to Launch Dreamy Caesar Salad

Vegan Salad Includes Powerful Plant-Based Ingredients Carefully Curated to Help With Overall Wellness

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Just Salad , the fast-casual restaurant chain with a mission to make everyday health and sustainability possible, announced the launch of a limited-time, custom vegan menu item created in partnership with Wellness Educator & Entrepreneur, Mona Vand. The salad, "Mona's Dreamy Caesar," features plant-based ingredients carefully selected by Mona to reduce inflammation, support gut health, and boost energy while providing essential nutrients. This collaboration brings together Mona's passion for clean, health-conscious eating with Just Salad's commitment to providing fresh and sustainable options for its customers.

Just Salad logo (PRNewswire)

"I believe that food is a powerful medicine, and I live by that philosophy every day," said Mona Vand. "My goal is to help people on their wellness journeys using my background and education as a former pharmacist, and I'm thrilled to partner with Just Salad to help offer their consumers a plant-forward nutritious option. This salad is exactly the way I like to eat - it incorporates a variety of healthy ingredients that all add their own unique nutritional benefits, while being extremely clean and packed with flavor and texture."

Here's what you can expect from Mona Vand's custom creation, available in-store, online and in-app across Just Salad locations nationwide from October 1, 2023 to October 31, 2023:

Mona's Dreamy Caesar: Romaine + Supergreens Blend, Shaved Broccoli, Cucumbers, Tajin® Spiced Pumpkin Seeds, Organic Chickpeas*, Avocado, Mona's Vegan Caesar Dressing

"We're proud to partner with Mona Vand to share our combined passion for fresh, clean, feel-good food," said Jhonny Castro, Culinary Director at Just Salad. "At Just Salad, we're all about pushing culinary boundaries while making health accessible, and this partnership exemplifies our commitment to providing customers with plant-powered recipes that celebrate flavor and wellness."

To learn more about Mona's Dreamy Caesar and place an order online, visit https://order.justsalad.com/ . Follow Mona Vand's content on Instagram , TikTok at @monavand and on YouTube at @drmonavand.

*organic based upon availability

ABOUT JUST SALAD

Just Salad is a fast-casual restaurant chain with a mission to make everyday health and sustainability possible. The brand serves craveable, accessible, plant-centric meals made with homemade dressings, prepped-daily produce, from-scratch recipes and fresh, flavorful ingredients. Guests can choose from over 15 chef-designed salads, wraps, warm bowls, avocado toast, soups and smoothies. Empowering customers to "Eat with Purpose," Just Salad is a Certified B Corporation™ and home to the world's largest restaurant reusable program, as well as the first U.S. restaurant chain to carbon label its menu and offer a Climatarian menu category. The company was founded in 2006 and has over 70 locations across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and North Carolina.

ABOUT MONA VAND

Mona Vand is a pharmacist-turned-wellness educator and entrepreneur who creates content with a judgment-free and aspirational mindset. After studying pharmacy at Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, Mona Vand earned her Doctorate in just six years. While initially pursuing a career as a pharmacist, she discovered that the traditional 9-to-5 lifestyle did not align with her true passion. Now, leveraging her extensive education and professional background, Mona effectively shares valuable health and wellness advice with a relatable and easily understandable approach. Her expertise has garnered recognition, as she has been featured on esteemed platforms such as The Doctors, NBC, Access Hollywood, Yahoo Finance, and more. With her passion and drive, Mona Vand continues to make a positive impact in the field of wellness and beyond.

Media Contact:

Amy Tsai, Full Picture

atsai@fullpic.com

Nicole Natoli, Just Salad

nnatoli@justsalad.com

Mona Vand x Just Salad partnership (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Just Salad