CORNERSTONE CAPITAL BANK CELEBRATES ONE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF MERGER

HOUSTON, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Capital Bank celebrates the one-year anniversary of its formation, and the historic combination between Cornerstone Home Lending and Roscoe Bank. The merger, which took place in October 2022, teamed organizations with nearly 150 years of collective operating success to create the highest initially capitalized bank in Texas history.

Cornerstone Capital Bank's tenure has been marked by strong growth and balance sheet strength. While the banking sector experienced a 4.8% decline in year-over-year deposit growth, Cornerstone achieved an extraordinary 44% increase. It produced outstanding results in asset, total deposit, demand deposit, and core deposit growth, securing a top position among Texas-based banks of similar asset size during the second quarter. Its nationally recognized mortgage lending team will originate over $8 billion in home loans to families in 2023, and its leading mortgage servicing operation expects to achieve record levels of loans serviced.

"We are proud to celebrate the success of our unprecedented journey with our clients, partners, and supporters," said Scott Almy, President and CEO of Cornerstone Capital Bank. "As we remain committed to our corporate mission of more broadly serving others in communities across the country, we are also taking a moment to reflect on our rich history and past accomplishments. We are absolutely focused on delivering more innovative and diversified financial services. Despite our success, we have barely scratched the surface of our plans and merger synergy opportunities."

Some of the celebratory events include:

Millions of dollars of commitments to community organizations serving Cornerstone markets;

Local, state, and national government office proclamations/recognitions;

A tribute from Cornerstone's clients through personal impact stories and testimonials;

Interactive activities to promote collaboration, future thinking, and public engagement in Cornerstone markets via social media channels.

Cornerstone currently originates mortgage loans in 45 states, plus the District of Columbia, and provides full-service, in-house mortgage loan servicing operations that combine a superior record of customer care and industry-leading technologies. The commercial and institutional banking divisions offer deposit and lending services to consumers, businesses, and financial institutions across the country. Roscoe Bank has branch locations in Bastrop, Roscoe, and Sweetwater, Texas. Leading digital banking services and Houston-based concierge banking services are expected to commence in early 2024. For more information, please visit www.cornerstonecapital.com, www.houseloan.com, and www.rsb.bank.

