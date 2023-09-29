Hamamatsu Photonics Celebrates 70 Years in Advancing Photonics Technology

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamamatsu Photonics, a global leader in photonics technology, is proud to announce its 70th anniversary, marking seven decades of achievements and contributions to the world of photonics.

Tadashi Maruno, Representative Director, and President (PRNewswire)

"We will continue to propose solutions to our customers' problems and provide value that exceeds their expectations."

Since its founding in 1953, Hamamatsu Photonics has made it its mission to advance science and technology by establishing photonics as a fundamental source of innovation for all its customers.

From its humble beginnings as a small factory in Hamamatsu City, Japan, the company has grown into a world-renowned provider of sophisticated detectors, sources, and imaging products ranging from components to complete systems.

"We will continue to propose solutions to our customers' problems and provide value that exceeds their expectations. In addition, we will continue to contribute to the world by understanding social, environmental, and human issues, and moving quickly and significantly through the 'value creation cycle' that solves them with technology and products." Tadashi Maruno, Representative Director, and President.

Key Milestones in Hamamatsu Photonics' 70-Year Journey :

1953: Established Hamamatsu TV Co., Ltd. with the dream of linking optical technology with industry. Development of the first video camera product.

1959: Introduction of the first photomultiplier tube: a world-wide leading product. Beginning of our first factories.

1960s: Business expansion and development. Taking up new challenges in unknown fields.

1970s: Preparation for the big leap. Laying the cornerstone for solid-state products and system products.

1980s: The age of photonics. Changing from Hamamatsu TV Co., Ltd. to Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

1990s: Beginning of new explorations. Stepping forward to contribute to better human life.

2000s: Pioneering for the next generation. Aiming at creating new industries.

2010s: From Hamamatsu to the world. Making further progress toward global expansion.

2020s: Continued growth and expansion of product portfolio in photonics.

For a detailed timeline, please visit: History | Hamamatsu Photonics

Hamamatsu Photonics' commitment to sustainability : Hamamatsu Photonics reaffirms its dedication to sustainability and responsible business practices. The company actively promotes environmental conservation and social responsibility throughout its global operations, ensuring a brighter future for generations to come.

About Us

Hamamatsu Photonics is a leading provider of cutting-edge photonics technology and products. With 70 years of experience, the company delivers innovative solutions to customers across a wide range of industries, including medical, scientific research, industrial, and telecommunications. Hamamatsu Photonics offers a comprehensive range of products, such as imaging sensors, light sources, and optical systems designed to meet customers' unique needs.

Celebrating 70th Anniversary (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Hamamatsu Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hamamatsu Corporation