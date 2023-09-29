ForwardX Robotics and DHL Collaborate To support Expansion

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent collaboration, ForwardX Robotics, a renowned global leader in vision-based Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), joined forces with DHL, a highly regarded and internationally recognized supply chain service enterprise. DHL implemented ForwardX's assisted picking solution in one of its flagship warehouses, dedicated to providing vital daily replenishment for approximately 600 locations for a chain brand coffee store within a single city.

The number of stores supported by the warehouse has experienced an exponential growth, doubling from 300 to 600 within just one year, with peak shipment volume reaching an impressive 400 cubic meters. Anticipating a high-speed growth trajectory this year, the warehouse is projected to support an expansion to approximately 1000 stores. However, these rapid positive developments have also presented some pressing challenges, including an increased workload for our picking personnel, difficulties in recruiting new workers, and the burden of high training costs.

To address these challenges, DHL implemented Forwardx's assisted picking solution. Within just two months of using ForwardX's Flex 300-S AMRs, the solution has had a transformative effect on the warehouse's operations. The collaborative project has yielded a remarkable increase of over 100% in UPH (units picked per hour) and substantial savings of over 30% in operational costs. These results are a testimony that showcase the solution's accuracy and reliability, reducing costly mistakes.

It is important to acknowledge that manual lift carts and forklifts are indispensable equipment for warehouses dealing with case picking of small and medium-sized items. Ensuring safe collaboration between humans and machines is of utmost significance in such settings. However, it is crucial to note that not all AMRs seamlessly work alongside forklifts. Laser-based AMRs often position their sensors in a way that may create blind spots near the ground, as these sensors rely on horizontal beams and have limited detection angles. Placing laser sensors above a forklift's fork can lead to a higher risk of collisions and safety concerns, especially when dealing with heavier payloads.

ForwardX AMRs stand out by leveraging advanced sensor fusion technology and computer vision cameras. This combination allows for a comprehensive view of the environment, enhancing perception capabilities and reducing blind spots. This integration ensures safe navigation, minimizing the risk of collisions. When combined with ForwardX's assisted case picking solution and utilizing a batch picking method, the efficiency and safety of case picking operations are greatly enhanced.

The tangible outcomes of the solution have manifested in a profound enhancement of the overall productivity and efficiency of the picking process. This has been complemented by a noteworthy reduction in picking errors and substantial cost savings. By leveraging our solution, the DHL warehouse has empowered itself with the steadfast ability to expand in capacity and elasticity, a formidable force prepared to conquer the challenges of a rapidly expanding business.

About DHL:

DHL Supply Chain, part of the DHL Group, is the world's leading logistics provider. Combining management and value-added services with our customized, integrated logistics solutions drives resilience, efficiency, improves quality and creates competitive advantage.

About ForwardX Robotics

ForwardX Robotics is a global leader in vision-based AMR technology, delivering innovative end-to-end material handling solutions for warehousing and manufacturing facilities. With its advanced fleet management software and the widest range of vision-first Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), ForwardX Robotics helps businesses achieve higher performance and value within their supply chain operations. The company is comprised of over 250 members hailing from top universities and leading enterprises around the world. As shown by the 350+ patents and its award-winning research work, such as Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Award and Robotics Business Review's RBR50 Innovations Award, ForwardX Robotics continues to push the boundaries of innovation.

ForwardX has deployed over 3,000 AMRs in over 220 facilities across 4 continents. With offices in the US, Japan, Korea, and China, along with partnerships around the globe, ForwardX is expanding and applying its proven solutions to empower the workforce of tomorrow.

