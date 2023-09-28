Highland Electric Fleets Scales School Bus Electrification as EPA Announces Third Round of Clean School Bus Program Funding

Highland welcomes the third round of funding and looks forward to working with additional school districts to deploy electric fleets

BEVERLY, Mass., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Highland Electric Fleets, the leading provider of school bus fleet electrification-as-a-service, celebrates the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)'s third round of its Clean School Bus Program announced yesterday. Similar to Round 1, the EPA Clean School Bus Program's Round 3 will offer $500M in rebate funding using a lottery process.

"All the districts we are working with who were awarded EPA Round 1 funds have projects successfully in development," said Matt Stanberry, VP of Market Development at Highland Electric Fleets. "With that success, and our extensive experience deploying electric fleets around the country, Highland is well positioned and excited to partner with school districts and the EPA to bring cleaner, healthier transportation to communities."

For more information about the EPA Clean School Bus Program and details of the funding rounds, districts, parents or local advocates should review the information on EPA's Clean School Bus Program website and the Highland Electric Fleets website .

Highland Electric Fleets is the leading provider of electrification-as-a-service for school districts, governments, and fleet operators in North America. Founded in 2019, Highland offers a unique suite of products that make it simple and affordable to upgrade to electric fleets today. Active in 30 states and Canada, Highland is responsible for the first use of electric school buses in a commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) program and the largest electric school bus project in the United States to date. To learn more, visit https://highlandfleets.com

