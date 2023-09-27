China Liberal Education Holdings Limited Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency

BEIJING, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CLEU) ("China Liberal," the "Company," or "we"), a China-based company that provides smart campus solutions and other educational services, today announced that the Company received a written notification (the "Notification Letter") from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") on September 26, 2023, notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in the Nasdaq Listing Rules for continued listing on the Nasdaq.

Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share, and Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) provides that a failure to meet the minimum bid price requirement exists if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days. Based on the closing bid price of the Company's ordinary shares for the 30 consecutive business days from August 14, 2023 to September 25, 2023, the Company no longer meets the minimum bid price requirement.

The Notification Letter does not impact the Company's listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market at this time. In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has been provided 180 calendar days, or until March 25, 2024, to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). To regain compliance, the Company's ordinary shares must have a closing bid price of at least US$1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days. In the event the Company does not regain compliance by March 25, 2024, the Company may be eligible for additional time to regain compliance or may face delisting.

The Company's business operations are not affected by the receipt of the Notification Letter. The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its ordinary shares and may, if appropriate, consider implementing available options, including, but not limited to, implementing a reverse share split of its outstanding ordinary shares, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

About China Liberal Education Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Beijing, China Liberal is an educational services provider in China. Currently, China Liberal operates two colleges, Fuzhou Melbourne Polytechnic and Strait College of Mingjiang University, and provides a wide range of services, including overseas study consulting services and technological consulting services for Chinese universities to improve their campus information and data management system and to optimize their teaching, operating and management environment, creating a "smart campus"; and tailored job readiness training to graduating students. For more information, please visit the Company's website at ir.chinaliberal.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's expectations and projections about future events, which the Company derives from the information currently available to the Company. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review risk factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

