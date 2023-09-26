Monster Energy Introduces Wild Berry Tea to the Rehab Monster Lineup

A Ripe Berry Delight That'll Have You Ready For Another Wild Night

CORONA, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Energy has further supplanted its place in the beverage innovation category with another flavor to join its fan-favorite Rehab Monster line - Wild Berry Tea. This new flavor will have you entranced in its sweet, flavorful berry aroma, while also rejuvenating your soul with added functional benefits to restore energy and conquer fatigue.

It's 2 P.M. Still sleeping, but who's banging on the door? "Housekeeping!" This can't be right. Your eyes close. It's after 4 now and your head's pounding. You've got to meet everyone downstairs in an hour to do it all again. You crack open a Rehab Monster Wild Berry Tea and let the berry-infused electrolytes, vitamins, and botanicals work their life-giving, hydration magic. Boom, you're ready to conquer anything.

"Rehab Wild Berry Tea is the perfect beverage to help you refresh, recover, and revive after a night out," said Dan McHugh of Monster Energy. "Our Rehab line was inspired by creating the best tasting beverages that also aided the body to perform and function with natural vitamins. Wild Berry Tea is the beverage of choice to get you back on your feet after a long night of partying."

Wild Berry Tea is packed with electrolytes, vitamins, and botanicals that deliver on advanced hydration helping you reduce fatigue and increase concentration. Rehab Monster contains the perfect formula to bring you back to life by combining:

Electrolytes Na + K + Mg + Ca

Coconut Water

Vitamins B3, B5, B6, and B12

Antioxidant Botanicals (Milk, Thistle, Quercetin)

Loaded with 160mg of caffeine with only 25 calories per can and less than five grams of sugar, Monster is rocking the world of energy drinks and their added benefits, while still delivering a refreshing taste.

Rehab Monster is available nationwide in a grocery retailer and convenience store near you. For more information on Rehab Monster visit, www.monsterenergy.com/rehab.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, eSports or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, gamers and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com .

