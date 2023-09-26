May Mobility advances toward rider-only operations with latest software update

May Mobility is on track to achieve rider-only operations by the end of 2023

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- May Mobility , a leader in the development and deployment of autonomous vehicle (AV) technology, announced today its newest software release, which provides major performance improvements to a wide range of vehicle functions and rider experience elements and will enable rides to be twice as comfortable. This latest update is the foundation of the company's soon-to-be-released fully driverless software and signals May Mobility's shift to a focus on rider-only operations.

These updates enhance overall rider comfort, trip efficiency and safety, and mark May Mobility's continued commitment to achieving the most comfortable AV ride. Riders can experience May Mobility's service across the country in Ann Arbor, MI, Arlington, TX, Grand Rapids, MN and Sun City, AZ, with other deployments planned for the end of 2023 and early 2024.

"We continue to make huge strides in the advancement of our technology, and this release is the next step on our path toward rider-only service," said Edwin Olson, CEO and co-founder of May Mobility. "These advancements further our commitment to providing a commercially viable service that is best situated to serve the communities where we operate."

This release includes improvements to all of the systems that make up May Mobility's proprietary Multi-Policy Decision Making (MPDM) system. Upgrades include:

2x improvement in metrics related to rider comfort, including more human-like interactions that enhance the company's already smooth drive quality

Increased trip efficiency with the use of arterial roads

Robust tele-assist capabilities that ensure the vehicle can check in with a human in complex situations

Improved, faster routing due to new capabilities, such as enhanced unprotected turns

Improved tracking of moving objects at longer distances

Increased smoothness and consistency of rides through crowded environments

May Mobility previously announced plans to launch its first driverless service by the end of 2023, and these improvements ensure on-time delivery.

Statistics measuring the percentage of improvement are based on internal benchmarks and metrics.

About May Mobility

May Mobility, established in Ann Arbor, Michigan in 2017, is building the world's best autonomy system. Its proprietary Multi-Policy Decision Making (MPDM) system is at the core of its mission to help make cities safer, greener and more accessible. MPDM's proven track record has delivered more than 335,000 autonomy-enabled rides to date in several public transit applications across the U.S. and Japan. With key strategic partnerships including some of the world's most innovative automotive and transportation companies, such as Toyota Motor Corporation, May Mobility aims to achieve the highest standard in rider safety, sustainability and transportation equity. For more information, visit www.maymobility.com .

May Mobility, Inc. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE May Mobility