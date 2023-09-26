Fine Wine Importer Demeine Estates Announces New Import Partnership with Villa Sandi, The Iconic Premium Prosecco

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fine wine importer and marketer Demeine Estates proudly announces their exclusive import partnership with Villa Sandi, Italy's leading Prosecco producer. Beginning in January 2024, Demeine Estates will manage the US distribution and execute the marketing activities of Villa Sandi's renowned portfolio of Proseccos from DOC and DOCG designations of Conegliano-Valdobbiadene and Asolo, as well as their wines from Collio winery, Borgo Conventi.

Headquartered in a historic Palladian villa that dates back to 1622, Villa Sandi is a winery anchored in family and tradition. The Moretti Polegato family has grown grapes since the 1920s and has been the steward of the Villa Sandi estate since the late 1970s, preserving an icon of Italian wine culture. Featuring a lineup of fresh and lively Proseccos from DOC Treviso, fruit-driven Prosecco Superiore from the Valdobbiadene and Asolo DOCGs, and an elegant and refined offering from the highest designation of the region, Cartizze DOCG, Villa Sandi's portfolio reflects an extreme dedication to elevating the production of Prosecco by managing its estate vineyards with the utmost care.

"We are always looking toward the future, toward the next generation," said Villa Sandi President Giancarlo Moretti Polegato. "Demeine Estates is dedicated to innovation and is the right partner for the growth of our business in the United States."

Exceptional wine quality and a true commitment to sustainability and biodiversity are hallmarks of Villa Sandi under the direction of Moretti Polegato. Among its many sustainable practices, Villa Sandi primarily relies on its own hydroelectric power plant to supply clean energy and irrigate its vineyards. The winery's dedication to preserving its legacy through protecting the environment is rooted in Villa Sandi's family-run organization.

"Villa Sandi Prosecco and Borgo Conventi wines are two tremendous additions to our fine wine portfolio," said Philana Bouvier, President of Demeine Estates. "The legacy of the Moretti Polegato family heritage aligns exactly with our core values of representing best-in-class, family-owned wineries. We feel privileged to showcase these wines and elevate them to the iconic status they deserve in the United States. Demeine Estates is excited to take Villa Sandi to the next level."

Villa Sandi's Proseccos routinely receive the highest praise from wine publications, and their Valdobbiadene Superiore di Cartizze DOCG La Rivetta, from a small 3.7-acre estate vineyard, has obtained the highest Tre Bicchieri award for 13 consecutive years from Gambero Rosso, Italy's leading wine guide. Borgo Conventi's top wine selection, Luna di Ponca, also achieved this distinction and was awarded the Tre Bicchieri award from Gambero Rosso in 2023.

Demeine Estates is a family-owned importer and marketer of the world's finest wines based in the heart of Napa Valley, California. A leader in luxury wines in the U.S., Demeine Estates sets the standard in exceptional marketing, fine wine sales, and distribution services. Founded by The Lawrence family and Carlton McCoy Jr., MS, and led by President Philana Bouvier, Demeine Estates' curated portfolio consists of both premium family-owned domestic and international producers of exceptional wines anchored by quality viticulture. www.demeineestates.com

Villa Sandi is located in the heart of the Prosecco region with headquarters in a historic villa built in 1622. Owned for four generations by the Moretti Polegato family, the winery owns vineyards in all the Prosecco appellations, from the wider DOC area to Asolo DOCG and Conegliano-Valdobbiadene DOCG to the unique cru of Cartizze DOCG. A leader in sustainable farming practices, Villa Sandi is also a leader in elevating the wine quality and awareness of Prosecco by opening a wine bar at Venice Marco Polo Airport, Italy's third busiest airport. https://villasandi.it/en/

Located in Italy's Friuli-Venezia Giulia region, the vineyards of the Tenuta Borgo Conventi estate are nurtured by the mineral rich soil of the right bank of the Isonzo River. Thanks to the varied microclimate of the area, Borgo Conventi features vineyards of Pinot Grigio, Chardonnay, Friulano, Sauvignon, Refosco, Merlot and Cabernet Franc. The white wines hail from Collio, a DOC region known for producing exceptional white wines due to its signature ponca soil series composed of marl and sandstone and containing marine fossils. Tenuta Borgo Conventi has been owned and managed by the Moretti Polegato family since 2019. https://www.borgoconventi.it/en/

