Ansira Launches Empathy Intent Solution to Guide Clients On AI Implementation

Empathy in AI Helps Brands Maintain Human Connection, Replacing Customer Transactions with Interactions

ST. LOUIS , Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansira Partners, Inc. ("Ansira"), an independent global marketing services and solutions company with proprietary channel, website, and advertising technology, today announced their new Empathy Intent Solution (EIS) offering that harnesses the power of intentionality in Artificial Intelligence (AI) to deliver thoughtful and caring customer experiences. Focused on understanding both the intentionality of data attribute usage and the personal context of consumers, Ansira curates impactful customer, event, and behavioral attributes or signals based on intention probabilities. The data insights are incorporated with the tools to get the most out of AI-driven interactions, such as prompt engineering catalogs and use case playbooks, to help clients deliver empathy and relevance to customer interactions.

"AI is by far the hottest topic right now, but jumping straight into using marketing technology with AI integrations externally as a company requires a plan to ensure the human connection is not lost," said Ansira's EVP of Integrated Loyalty Sukumar Muthya. "Without thinking through empathy in an implementation plan, a company runs the risk of losing the personal touch and 'show me you know me' factor of their marketing connections with consumers. This can result in feeling disconnected at best, and losing or offending customers as the worst case."

Ansira's initial consulting offering consists of an assessment and recommendation playbook that includes:

Sentiment analysis employing Natural Language Processing (NLP) technology to sift through vast amounts of text data from various sources, such as social media, forums, news articles, and customer reviews to gain an in-depth understanding of the customer's context for a brand, and to decipher the emotions, opinions, and trends expressed in these conversations.

Attribute and signal curation by conducting analysis to curate a bespoke list of the most influential data attributes for a brand's industry and key moments. By assessing the type of data a brand has, Ansira can address any gaps with a data enrichment strategy plan.

Empathy mapping to identify top use cases or challenges for a brand. Ansira then delves into the minds and hearts of the target audience, aiming to grasp their thoughts, emotions, and desires in the specific context of each use case or challenge, integrating the curated attributes to serve as the foundation for crafting contextually relevant and actionable customer experiences.

Empathy-infused prompt engineering designed specifically for use with a brand's generative AI platforms. These prompts play a vital role in shaping the output, ensuring that the generated copy and imagery resonate with a genuine sense of empathy and authenticity.

"The reason to take the steps necessary to overlay empathy intent into your AI is to ensure the journeys and messaging a brand delivers adjust to create experiences that are meaningful in different customer situations," Muthya said. "For example, if Jay and Ross both apply online for HELOCs, but intent signals show Jay is excited to make a backyard oasis with a new pool, but Ross is paying off $80k in credit card debt to avoid living paycheck to paycheck, these are two very different scenarios that necessitate two different interactions."

Ansira's EIS packages will help brands deliver:

Enterprise perceptions: By implementing AI, businesses can effectively communicate their readiness to embrace cutting-edge technologies to stakeholders and position themselves as industry leaders poised for future growth.

Increased customer satisfaction: When AI can empathize with customers and provide them with a personalized experience, customers are more likely to be satisfied with their interactions.

Increased customer loyalty: When customers feel that they are being treated with empathy, they are less likely to switch to a competitor. This can help businesses to retain their customers and improve their bottom line.

Improved customer service: AI that can understand human emotions and learn from customer feedback can provide better customer service. This can lead to faster resolution of issues, improved customer satisfaction, and reduced costs.

Increased innovation: AI that can adapt to changing customer needs can help businesses to innovate and stay ahead of the competition. This can lead to new products and services that meet the needs of customers and generate new revenue streams.

Ansira has multiple resources for learning more about Empathy in AI and the newly launched EIS offering. Resources include a blog and whitepaper, the "Seven Tangible Ways to Integrate Empathy into Marketing Campaigns Today" presentation from Ansira's EiQ event, and the September 27 webinar "Balanced Innovation: Preserving Empathy in AI Advancement."

Ansira is backed by Advent International, one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors, with deep expertise in the business and financial services sector.

ABOUT ANSIRA

Ansira, the leading independent, global marketing technology and services agency with proprietary channel, website, and advertising technology platforms, guides companies operating in distributed ecosystems to connect with their customers, fostering unwavering brand loyalty by seamlessly integrating digital and physical experiences from the enterprise to hyper-local level. Ansira's innovative blend of human expertise and cutting-edge technology solutions solves the challenges faced by global marketers today and drive demand for their businesses. For more information on Ansira visit Ansira.com or LinkedIn .

ABOUT ADVENT INTERNATIONAL

Founded in 1984, Advent International is one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. The firm has invested in over 410 private equity investments across 42 countries, and as of March 31, 2023, had $95 billion in assets under management. With 15 offices in 12 countries, Advent has established a globally integrated team of over 290 private equity investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five core sectors, including business and financial services; health care; industrial; retail, consumer and leisure; and technology. For over 35 years, Advent has been dedicated to international investing and remains committed to partnering with management teams to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth for its portfolio companies. For more information, visit AdventInternational.com or LinkedIn.

