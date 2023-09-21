Flash News: OKX to Co-Host Builder Nights in Hong Kong on September 22 with Metamask, Linea, Foresight X, The Graph, 1inch.io, AltLayer, Preface and 4337Mafia

HONG KONG, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for September 22, 2023.

OKX will co-host a 'Builder Nights Hong Kong' event on September 22, from 19:15 to 22:00 (HKT). The event, presented by MetaMask, Linea, Foresight X, The Graph, 1inch.io, AltLayer, Preface and 4337Mafia, will bring together industry leaders and enthusiasts - including Animoca Brands CEO and Co-Founder Yat Siu - for an evening dedicated to exploring Web3 wallets, account abstraction technology and infrastructure.

'Builder Nights Hong Kong' will provide attendees with a unique opportunity to connect with experts and thought leaders in the cryptocurrency and blockchain space. The event will feature a Web3-focused keynote speech from Yat Siu at 19:50 (HKT) and a panel discussion on account abstraction technology and Web3 wallets, which will take place from 20:00 to 21:00 (HKT). The discussion will include the following speakers:

AltLayer Head of Growth, Dorothy Liu

OKX Web3 Product Manager, Felix Fan

MetaMask Lead Engineer, Monte Lai

Those interested in attending 'Builder Nights Hong Kong' can RSVP to the event here.

