TradePMR Announces Fall RIA Conference Lineup

TradePMR Chief Growth Officer, Bill Coppel, to take the stage and discuss the intersection of AI and the wealth management space.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. and TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TradePMR, a technology and custodial services provider for Registered Investment Advisers (RIAs), today announced the conferences that it will be hitting the road in support of the wealth management and fintech industry during the second half of 2023. The firm is attending conferences to meet with growth-minded advisors in person about the trends impacting their businesses including new RIA software and evolving RIA custodial platforms.

TradePMR will be attending:

"We've always believed that we can only learn so much from our offices – to get a true pulse check on where the industry is today, we need to meet in person with RIAs," said Robb Baldwin, Founder and CEO of TradePMR. "Conferences are a great venue for our team to hear about the trends impacting advisors, and what we can do at TradePMR to help them seize their opportunities."

In addition to attending and sponsoring these events, TradePMR Chief Client Growth Officer, Bill Coppel, will be hosting sessions at the Nitrogen Fearless Investing Summit and Bob Veres' Insider's Forum. Coppel will be addressing one of the most hot-button topics in the industry: artificial intelligence (AI). Specifically, he will dive into how RIAs can reimagine their approach to succeed in a world dominated by AI and large language models (LLMs).

"AI is no longer science fiction – it's becoming an incredibly powerful tool that is reshaping how we do business," added Coppel. "As AI and LLMs continue to generate more authentic interactions, advisors need to adjust their approach to provide enhanced value to clients and prospects. While this will be a challenge for RIAs, I believe it's also a massive opportunity to build deeper, more impactful client relationships – mixing a streamlined RIA tech stack with a modern approach to client engagement."

