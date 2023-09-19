REBBL Debuts New Packaging to Empower Every Occasion

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REBBL® , the original organic and plant-powered functional beverage brand, today unveiled its occasion-based packaging design. Available on shelves nationwide, the new design is featured across the brand's award-winning beverage portfolio, spanning six daily occasions with over sixteen varieties, all developed with the mantra of 'Empower the People.'

Centered on empowerment, the redesign is a culmination of REBBL's mission to create not only delicious and nourishing beverages but also to uplift the daily experiences of its valued consumers through a focus on intentional, purpose-driven moments. By connecting each drink with an occasion, the new packaging offers clear functional advantages and key ingredients, enabling customers to intuitively discern the best beverage that aligns with their preferences and desired experience at any time of day.

"We've formulated a REBBL drink for every occasion, so no matter what you're up to — you'll have delicious functional fuel to complement the journey," said Andy Fathollahi, CEO of REBBL. "We remain steadfast in prioritizing our customers, and we've made it easier than ever to select the perfect beverage to enhance their daily experiences through real-food alchemy and transparent, intuitive labels."

From delicious functional protein beverages that offer clean nourishment as well as immune and gut support, there is a REBBL drink to enhance any occasion.

Protein Dark Chocolate, Protein Vanilla, Protein Salted Caramel, Protein Strawberries and Creme, Protein Oatmeal Cookie, Protein Coconut Macaroon, Protein Hazelnut, Protein Peppermint Dark Chocolate, Protein Pumpkin Spiced Pie





Awake Maca Cold Brew





Balance Maca Mocha , Balance Turmeric Golden Milk





Focus Matcha Latte





Revive Reishi Chocolate





Wellness Tropical Greens, Wellness Berry Roots

Fathollahi added, "We spent countless hours gathering feedback from our loyal and valued customers to better understand what they loved most about the brand, and we're proud to unveil a new design that better informs their consumption occasion while staying true to our original brand mission."

As part of REBBL's commitment to empowering the people, the brand will continue its partnership with Not For Sale, and a percentage of sales will be donated to support their efforts in providing shelter, education, healthcare, legal services, and other direct relief for survivors of human trafficking and exploitation. To date, REBBL has donated over two million dollars to support Not For Sale's efforts to end human trafficking.

REBBL's redesigned packaging can be found on the brand's 100% rPET bottles in 12 oz. ready-to-drink varieties in natural food and grocery stores nationwide this month. To find a store nearest you, visit rebbl.co .

About REBBL:

REBBL was created through functional food innovation to create a delicious, always organic, plant-based beverage that provides authentic nourishment to fuel every occasion. We exist to Empower the People to thrive by supporting regions of the world most vulnerable to human trafficking and to secure a future without the exploitation of at-risk people. For more information, visit https://rebbl.co/ .

