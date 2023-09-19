Admiral (Ret.) Craig Faller Joins Strider Technologies as an Advisor

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Strider Technologies, Inc. ("Strider"), the leading provider of strategic intelligence, today announced that Admiral (Ret.) Craig Faller is joining the company as an Advisor. In this role, Admiral Faller will provide Strider valuable insight into strategic priorities, product development, and other opportunities to achieve the company's long-term goals.

"We're thrilled to work with Admiral Faller on important strategic initiatives," said Greg Levesque, CEO and Co-founder of Strider. "Craig brings decades of invaluable national-security experience to the table and understands how imperative it is for the United States and our allies to protect the advanced technologies, intellectual property, and talent under threat from our geopolitical adversaries."

"I am proud to be working with the Strider team as they carry out their work to protect the competitive edge and national security of the United States," said Admiral Faller. "The strategic intelligence they provide to businesses, research institutions, and government agencies enables these organizations to fight back against state-sponsored threats. I look forward to supporting their efforts to grow their business and deliver game-changing intelligence solutions to their customers."

A graduate of the United States Naval Academy, Admiral Faller has decades of national security experience. In the final post of his 40-plus year Naval career, he commanded United States Southern Command in Miami, enhancing Western Hemisphere security by building strong, trusted partnerships between the U.S. military and Latin American and Caribbean security forces.

About Strider

Strider is revolutionizing the way companies, government agencies, universities, and research institutions secure their IP and technology and compete in a new era of global strategic competition. Our trailblazing technology and strategic intelligence solutions enable clients to proactively identify, manage, and respond to state-sponsored IP theft and supply chain vulnerabilities. Strider has operations in Salt Lake City, UT, Washington, D.C., and London, U.K.

