FAIR Applauds House Republicans on Spending Package that Includes Funding and Critical Reforms to End the Biden Border Crisis

WASHINGTON, Sept. 18, 2023 -- The following statement was issued by Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), commending House Republicans for including needed reforms to end the Biden Border Crisis in a Continuing Resolution:

"Over the weekend, House Republicans took the much-needed step of ensuring that our dangerously insecure borders are closed as part of any spending deal to fund the government. The House-drafted Continuing Resolution (CR) that would fund the federal government beyond September 30 includes nearly all of H.R. 2, the Secure the Border Act. In addition to funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the inclusion of key provisions of H.R. 2 requires that DHS invest in physical barriers, personnel and technology to secure the border.

"As the Biden Border Crisis, and its impact on communities all across the United States, grows worse by the day, it is critical that the full House pass the CR with these border security provisions intact and hold the line when a final deal is hammered out with the leadership of Democratic controlled Senate.

"Securing the border is a fiscal issue. The unprecedented and unceasing influx of illegal aliens triggered by Biden administration policies affect the budgets of countless federal agencies that process, feed, shelter, educate, and provide medical care to the illegal migrants. The Biden Border Crisis is also wreaking havoc on state and local governments that are coping with influxes that, in the words of New York City Mayor Eric Adams, threaten to 'destroy' their communities.

"Congress cannot hand the Biden administration a blank check that allows them to continue subverting our immigration laws and endangering national security. House Republicans took the necessary step of making sure that the government has the funds it needs to operate, but not carte blanche to carry out the Biden administration's dangerous, destructive and illegal dismantling of border and immigration enforcement."

