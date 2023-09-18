Empire Portfolio Group Debuts New Warren, NJ Orangetheory Fitness Studio

WARREN, N.J., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire Portfolio Group ("Empire"), a leading Area Developer and Franchisee of Orangetheory® Fitness, the heart rate-based interval training fitness franchise, announced today it will open a new studio in Warren, NJ. The new studio will be located at 177 Washington Valley Road, Unit 12, Warren, NJ 07059. This significant expansion solidifies Empire's presence in New Jersey, becoming their 14th location in the state.

Covering 3,300 square feet, the state-of-the-art Warren studio will be equipped with the latest cutting-edge equipment, including Orangetheory's renowned coaching and advanced in-studio and wearable fitness technology. Members will experience the innovative personalized MaxHR algorithm, which dynamically updates heart rate zones in real time for optimal performance results. Additionally, the studio features OTconnect technology on its treadmills and rowers, creating an immersive data and feedback ecosystem that tracks vital metrics such as total distance, average/max incline, max miles per hour, total moving time, and more. Grand Opening celebrations will take place throughout the month of September, and will include discounted founding rates for new members.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring the Orangetheory Fitness experience to the Warren community," said Adam Krell, CEO of Empire Portfolio Group. "Our goal is to support individuals in their pursuit of a healthy and active lifestyle, and we believe this new studio will provide the perfect environment for achieving transformative fitness results, regardless of where they are in their fitness journey."

Orangetheory Fitness is a rapidly expanding franchise company and a leader in the boutique fitness industry. Their group workouts combine endurance, strength, and power to generate the renowned 'Orange Effect,' a calorie-burning phenomenon that lasts up to 24 hours after a 60-minute workout.

For more information about the Warren, NJ Orangetheory Fitness studio and membership packages, please contact 908-864-5293. Additional information about Orangetheory Fitness can be found on their official website at www.orangetheory.com. Stay connected with the latest news and trends by following Orangetheory Fitness on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

About Orangetheory

Orangetheory® (www.orangetheory.com) makes it simple to get More Life from your workout. One of the world's fastest-growing franchise companies, Orangetheory has developed a unique approach to fitness that blends a unique trifecta of science, coaching, and technology that work together seamlessly to elevate participants' heart rates to help burn more calories. Backed by the science of excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC), Orangetheory workouts incorporate endurance, strength, and power to generate the "Orange Effect," whereby participants keep burning calories for up to 24 hours after a 60-minute workout. Orangetheory franchisees have opened over 1,500 studios in all 50 U.S. states and 25 countries.

About Empire Portfolio Group

Empire Portfolio Group, founded in 2013 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading wellness services franchisee. As a franchisee and area representative of Orangetheory Fitness, Empire operates over 140 Orangetheory Fitness studios across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Empire was awarded "2022 Area Representative of the Year" by Orangetheory Fitness. Empire is a franchisee of Relive Health, a Florida-based provider of anti-aging services including hormone optimization, vitamin therapy and medical aesthetics. For more information please visit empireportfolio.com.

