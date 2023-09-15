JOHN HANCOCK TAX-ADVANTAGED GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER YIELD FUND PORTFOLIO MANAGER UPDATE

BOSTON, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE: HTY) (the "Fund"), a closed-end fund managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC and subadvised by Epoch Investment Partners ("Epoch") announced today that effective November 1st, portfolio manager William Priest, CFA will assume the role of Vice-Chair TD Wealth and as of March 31, 2024, Mr. Priest will no longer be named a Co-Portfolio Manager of the Fund.

The other portfolio managers on the Fund will remain unchanged. Michael A. Welhoelter, CFA, Portfolio Manager and Head of Quantitative Research and Risk Management at Epoch; Kera Van Valen, CFA, Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst at Epoch; and John Tobin, PhD, CFA, Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst at Epoch.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined by the United States securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Fund's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

An investor should consider a Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. Investing involves risks, including the potential loss of principal.

