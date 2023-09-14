Seoul St. Mary's Hospital Found Red Ginseng Oil is Excellent for Improving Prostatic Hyperplasia

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Red ginseng oil has been found to be a safe and effective solution for improving prostatic hyperplasia for the first time.

Led by Professor Kim Sae Woong from the Department of Urology at Seoul St. Mary's Hospital, in collaboration with the Korea Ginseng Corporation (KGC), this research's results indicate that the intake of red ginseng oil extracted from JUNG KWAN JANG's RXGIN can safely and effectively improve prostatic hyperplasia. This research paper was published in the August issue of an international journal, "The World Journal of Men's Health."

The joint research team conducted a clinical test on 88 men aged 40 and above with prostatic hyperplasia. The test participants took two 500mg capsules of JUNG KWAN JANG red ginseng oil(RXGIN) one time a day for 12 consecutive weeks and the team measured changes in IPSS (International Prostate Symptom Score). It turns out that, compared to a mere 3.7% improvement in the control group, the red ginseng oil group experienced a significant 50.5% improvement in the red ginseng oil group in IPSS. In sub-categories, for urinary urgency, the red ginseng oil group saw a 69.2% improvement (compared to 19.7% in the control group), for urinary frequency, 65.0% improvement (compared to 8.7% in the control group), for urinary hesitancy, 61.5% improvement (compared to 15.7% in the control group), for residual urine, 53.9% improvement (compared to 5.9% in the control group), for interrupted urine stream, 44.4% improvement (compared to 3.1% in the control group), for nocturia, 41.8% improvement (compared to 12.3% in the control group), for weak urine stream, 37.1% improvement (compared to 2.4% in the control group) and for life satisfaction, 24.1% improvement (compared to 3.7% in the control group).

Professor Kim explained, "We found that red ginseng oil not only significantly improves the symptoms of BPH but also enhances dysfunction, which are the side effects of existing BPH(Benign prostatic hyperplasia) treatments." He also added, "The absence of adverse reaction in patients holds great significance in demonstrating that red ginseng oil offers a safe and effective approach to treating BPH."

