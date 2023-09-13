Nespresso reveals exclusive new coffee variety, a taste innovation 20 years in the making

Meticulously selected for its exquisite taste, N°20 is the result of 20 years of research and dedication

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nespresso has announced the launch of N°20, a new and limited-edition coffee cultivated exclusively for its exceptional taste. Available in the U.S. starting today, N°20 marks the culmination of 20 years of research and dedication to create an entirely new coffee variety.

Since 2003, Nespresso's coffee masters have worked tirelessly to create this high-quality Arabica coffee plant which boasts an exquisite taste profile, featuring enticing orange blossom aromas and fresh citrus notes.

N°20 is Q certified by the Coffee Quality Institute, an independent non-profit organization that designates high standards of quality in the coffee industry.

A decades-long quest for perfection

Taking inspiration from generations of farmers who have traditionally cross-planted coffee varieties to create more resilient plants, Nespresso's experts used this common practice in their quest for taste perfection.

Once they settled on a combination that surpassed a desired unique and high-quality taste, the team set out to identify the ideal environment to plant the variety.

After experimental plantings in Colombia, Nicaragua and Indonesia, N°20 was eventually found to thrive best in the soil of the Cauca and Caldas regions of Colombia. There, the coffee was grown by the 59 farmers who collectively planted and cared for one million coffee trees of this new Arabica variety. The farmers are all part of the Nespresso AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program and were consequently paid a premium as a reward for their investment in sustainable, high-quality coffee.

Alfonso Gonzalez Loeschen, CEO of Nespresso North America, said: "N°20 reflects Nespresso's dedication to reinventing the premium coffee experience to reach new customers searching for an unforgettable cup. With this coffee, 20 years in the making, Nespresso coffee experts and farmers have taken the innovation in the industry to another level, which was possible thanks to our long-term collaboration and shared passion for coffee."

Alexis Rodriguez, Head of Coffee Development at Nespresso, added: "To finally be able to introduce this entirely new coffee variety to the world is more than exciting. A true labor of love, we developed this coffee with the sole purpose of crafting the perfect taste, and we feel N°20 achieves just that. With notes of orange blossom, accompanied by rich, flowery and fruity aromatics and bright, citric acidic, this coffee is rare, elegant and subtle—a celebration of high-quality coffee and the tenacious efforts of the Colombian farmers who helped us create it."

N°20 is a seasonal coffee, meaning that coffee lovers can enjoy it for a limited amount of time each year. To fully enjoy, Nespresso recommends that the subtle flavors of N°20 be best enjoyed as an espresso.

N°20 is available online and in Nespresso Boutiques starting today, September 13, 2023. As it is a limited edition with a limited volume, it will initially launch in Nespresso Original capsules before becoming available in Vertuo capsules in 2024.

About Nestlé Nespresso SA

Nestlé Nespresso SA is the pioneer and reference for highest-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 150,000 farmers in 18 countries through its AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with the NGO Rainforest Alliance, the program helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high-quality coffee and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities.

In 2022, Nespresso achieved B Corp™ certification - joining an international movement of 7,300 purpose-led businesses that meet B Corp's high standards of social and environmental responsibility and transparency.

Headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 83 countries and has over 14'000 employees. In 2022, it operated a global retail network of 791 boutiques. For more information, visit the Nespresso corporate website: www.nestle-nespresso.com.

About Coffee Quality Institute (CQI)

CQI is a non-profit organization working internationally to improve the quality of coffee and the lives of people who produce it. CQI is also the only third-party green coffee quality verification and certification in specialty and fine coffee that is globally recognized. More info can be found here: www.coffeeinstitute.org

