Mark Foods and Arista Seafood Combine to Create a Leader in Frozen Seafood

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Foods and Arista Industries' Seafood Division, two specialists in premium, frozen, sustainably sourced seafood, today announced that they have agreed to combine and move forward together as Mark Foods. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Mark Foods is a leading US importer, processor and marketer of premium seafood products that was founded in 2002 by CEO Barry Markman. Founded in 1930, Arista Seafood is a valued partner to many of the largest food service distributors and retailers. The combined company will be a leader in frozen seafood, selling approximately 100 million pounds of seafood and generating annual revenue exceeding $800 million. The company will continue to focus on Chilean Sea Bass, Farm-Raised and Wild-Caught Shrimp, New Zealand Mussels, Lobster, Pasteurized Crab, Spanish Octopus and other seafood products. The President of Arista Industries, Alan Weitzer, Arista Seafoods' General Manager Joe Weitzer, and the entire Arista Seafood team will join Mark Foods as part of the transaction. The Arista Seafood team significantly expands Mark Foods' talent pool and sales operations, doubling the employee base to more than 50 team members with a combined sales team of 20 individuals.

Barry Markman commented, "We are pleased to welcome Arista Seafood and its team to Mark Foods' premier seafood sourcing and distribution platform. Together, we will be a leading importer of premium seafood with more scale, a broader product offering and new expansion opportunities. I have long admired the Arista Seafood team and the business they have built, and I am thrilled to welcome them to the Mark Foods family. Looking ahead, our combined leadership team is eager to work together in delivering the highest-quality seafood to our customers."

Alan Weitzer said, "We are excited to have found a strong partner in Mark Foods. With the entire Arista Seafood team joining Mark Foods, we anticipate a seamless transition for our customer and supplier partners. Mark Foods' and Arista's cultural alignment on commitment to quality, service and sustainability positions the combined company for long-term success to the benefit of our customers, suppliers and employees."

With the completion of the transaction, all Arista Industries shareholders have become shareholders in Mark Foods. Mr. Markman remains the controlling shareholder of Mark Foods. Arista's specialty oils business is not part of the transaction and will continue to operate as Arista Industries, Inc. with no changes to the ownership group and no changes to the Specialty Oils Team's management and personnel.

The combination with Arista Seafood is the latest in a series of growth initiatives undertaken by Mark Foods over the last several years. In 2019 it partnered with key suppliers to build Openwater Seafoods, a processing facility in Orlando, Florida, which is now the leading processing facility for Chilean Sea Bass globally. In 2021 Mark Foods acquired a significant interest in Endeavor Seafoods, a leading importer and marketer of seafood products based in Newport, Rhode Island. In 2022 Mark Foods hired Josh Burman, an experienced seafood industry executive to expand its sales and marketing programs and launch a fresh fish importing operation. Additionally, Arista Industries, Inc. acquired Penguin Frozen Foods, a leading distributor of gulf domestic shrimp, in 2021.

About Mark Foods

Mark Foods, founded in 2002, is a leading US importer, processor and marketer of premium seafood products. The company has long standing relationships with many of the top seafood producers globally and is focused on delivering these premium product offerings to its diversified base of food service and retail customers throughout the United States. The Company recently opened a sales office in Singapore to expand its sales effort into the Asia Pacific region. Through its joint venture processing facility in Orlando, FL, Mark Foods is processing over 12 million pounds of value-added seafood offerings for retailers, chain restaurants and distributor accounts.

About Arista Industries, Inc.

Arista Industries, Inc. is a leading distributer of frozen seafood and specialty oils to customers around the world. Established in New York City in 1930, Arista continues as a third-generation family owned and operated business delivering the highest quality products with dedicated personal service.

Conceived as specialty oils supplier, Arista evolved from an early focus on marine oils imported from Japan and Norway to become a leading supplier of bulk marine, plant, vegetable, seed, nut, bean and essential oils, butters and powders to the pharmaceutical, cosmetics/personal care, nutritional supplement, food and pet food industries.

Arista first entered the seafood industry in the 1960s and grew into a leading supplier of seafood for the U.S. foodservice sector. Arista maintains long-standing relationships with a global network of experienced seafood producers and manufacturers focused on farm-raised and wild-caught shrimp, octopus, lobster and a variety of finfish. Arista's intense focus on its partnerships with customers and suppliers facilitated sales volumes exceeding 50M LBS of frozen seafood annually.

