ViewLift Streams Motorsport Event at Scale with Harmonic

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that digital content distribution platform ViewLift is now using Harmonic's VOS®360 Media SaaS as its streaming video pipeline. Harmonic's VOS360 SaaS offers unparalleled agility, resiliency, security and scalability, ensuring an outstanding viewing experience during premium sports events. ViewLift recently utilized VOS360 SaaS to stream the MotoAmerica Superbikes event, held in Austin, Texas, from Sept. 8-10, with exceptional video quality.

"We are continually evolving our state-of-the-art digital distribution platform to provide our customers — which include media companies, sports leagues, teams, clubs and broadcasters — with new features and the best streaming user experience," said Manik Bambha, co-founder and president of ViewLift. "The combination of our high-performance platform with the scale and superior video quality enabled by Harmonic's VOS360 Media SaaS allows ViewLift and Harmonic to take this joint solution to all sports streamers that need best-in-class streaming technology."

Harmonic's VOS360 Media SaaS platform simplifies all stages of media processing and delivery for live sports streaming. Running on the public cloud, the end-to-end video platform provides ViewLift with full control over the streaming workflow, enabling greater operational efficiency. Featuring geo-redundancy features, the SaaS platform allows sports events to be delivered reliably and at scale, with targeted ads, low latency and pristine video quality.

"Leading sports streamers like ViewLift require a platform with the highest quality, a complete feature set, broadcast reliability, scalability, and innovative capabilities such as targeted ad delivery at scale," said Gil Rudge, senior vice president, video products and solutions at Harmonic. "This partnership underscores that Harmonic has the best solution for live sports streaming. With VOS360 Media SaaS, ViewLift can deliver premium sports events with addressable ads to millions of concurrent viewers, boosting audience engagement and monetization."

Harmonic will showcase the latest updates to its VOS360 Media SaaS at IBC2023. To schedule a meeting with Harmonic in stand 1.B20, visit https://info.harmonicinc.com/ibc . Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com .

