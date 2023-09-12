ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS APPOINTS LEO FITZPATRICK AS CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

Industry veteran will lead One Rock's technology program and initiatives

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One Rock Capital Partners, LLC ("One Rock" or the "Firm"), a value-oriented, operationally focused private equity firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Leo Fitzpatrick as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Joining a bench of established senior leaders, Mr. Fitzpatrick will be responsible for driving the architecture and design of the Firm's technology applications and infrastructure.

Mr. Fitzpatrick comes to One Rock with over 20 years of technology experience in the private equity and broader financial services industries, most recently serving as Director of Information Technology ("IT") at Lindsay Goldberg LLC. During his tenure, he was responsible for formulating and deploying long-term strategies for acquiring and enabling efficient and cost-effective information and communication technologies, as well as developing and implementing IT policies and procedures. Prior to Lindsay Goldberg, he was a Project Analyst at Bessemer Group Incorporated.

"One Rock continues to make significant investments in our technology, cybersecurity, and related capabilities in an effort to ensure we are positioned optimally to serve all of our stakeholders," said R. Scott Spielvogel, Managing Partner at One Rock. "We are excited to welcome Leo to the team and expect that his considerable experience and expertise will be valuable in helping One Rock navigate an increasingly complex and dynamic IT environment."

"I'm thrilled to join the One Rock team, and I'm eager to play a leadership role in driving the Firm's information technology program," said Mr. Fitzpatrick. "I look forward to working closely with management to strengthen existing IT workstreams, enhance security and support for investors, and position One Rock for continued growth."

ABOUT ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC

One Rock makes investments in companies with potential for growth and operational improvement using a rigorous approach that utilizes highly experienced Operating Partners to identify, acquire and enhance businesses in select industries. The involvement of these Operating Partners is designed to afford One Rock the ability to conduct due diligence and consummate acquisitions and investments in all types of situations, regardless of complexity. One Rock works collaboratively with company management and its Operating Partners to develop a comprehensive business plan focused on growing the enterprise and its profitability to enhance long-term value. For more information, visit www.onerockcapital.com .

