eDreams ODIGEO's Prime surpasses 5 million members and reigns as world's fastest-growing subscription platform

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eDreams ODIGEO, the world's leading travel subscription platform and one of Europe's largest e-commerce businesses, today announced that its Prime subscription service has surpassed 5 million subscribers, after adding 1.7 million new members in the last year alone[1].

The significant achievement in subscriber growth further solidifies the programme's position as the world's largest travel subscription platform and one of the leading membership programmes across industries. Beyond sheer member volumes, Prime outpaces other platforms in terms of growth rates. Growth analysis of prominent subscription platforms over the past five fiscal years, aligning with the period during which Prime has been in operation, reveals that eDreams Prime has delivered the highest compound annual growth rate, reaching a remarkable 220%[2]. Prime is currently available in 10 of the 44 countries in which eDreams ODIGEO operates its travel booking platforms, indicating significant potential for expansion and future growth.

Dana Dunne, Chief Executive Officer at eDreams ODIGEO, said: "We are incredibly proud of eDreams Prime's success as the world's fastest-growing subscription platform. Accompanied by the milestone achievement of surpassing 5 million subscribers, this further solidifies our position as a leading subscription company, reaffirming the success of our strategic approach and business model. The subscription model has revolutionised consumer engagement, delivering stable and predictable revenue streams while providing exceptional value and personalised recommendations to consumers. It has been a true game-changer for our business, propelling us into a new era of predictability, profitability, and strength. Embracing the subscription model has enabled us to transform our company into a robust and stronger business, leveraging stable and recurring revenue streams with long-lasting customer relationships. This strategic shift not only enhances our ability to cater to customers with personalised offerings but also establishes us as unrivalled leaders in our industry, with an even clearer competitive advantage. We take pride in offering our Prime members unparalleled benefits, choice, flexibility, and significant cost savings for their travel experiences. As the subscription economy continues to thrive, we remain fully committed to driving innovation and elevating the travel booking experience for consumers."

1. vs. Q1 FY23

2. CAGR FY18-FY23

