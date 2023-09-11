Jennifer Meade Named President at Aldevron

FARGO, N.D., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Meade has been named President of Aldevron, effective September 11th 2023, as part of a planned leadership transition. She replaces Kevin Ballinger, who has departed Aldevron after leading the organization for three years.

"It is an honor and privilege to lead the Aldevron team at this pivotal time," Meade said. "Aldevron is a key partner to clients working to bring life-changing therapies to countless patients whose lives depend on biotechnology breakthroughs. Genomic medicines play a vital role in helping solve the world's biggest health challenges, and I look forward to growing our capabilities and capacity to serve."

Meade continued, "We are currently in our 25th year of operations and our theme, Advancing Every Day, means we will never stop innovating to advance this field. I'm proud of what this team has accomplished, and incredibly excited for the next phase in our company's history. Aldevron is well-positioned to become a global leader in biologics manufacturing."

Prior to joining Aldevron, Jennifer served as President of the Breast & Skeletal Health Solutions division of Hologic (NYSE: HOLX), a medical device company focused on women's health. Meade earned her Bachelor of Science in Biology from Union College, in Schenectady, NY, and her MBA in Finance from Boston University School of Management, Boston.

About Aldevron

Aldevron is a premier manufacturing partner, producing high-quality plasmid DNA, mRNA, proteins, and other key components for the development of vaccines, gene and cell therapies, immunotherapies, and molecular diagnostics. Headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota, with additional locations in Madison, Wisconsin, and Lincoln, Nebraska, Aldevron supports scientists who are developing revolutionary, lifesaving treatments for millions of people. To learn more about how Aldevron is advancing biological science, visit https://www.aldevron.com

