Graze, Inc. Appoints Ellen Bruno and Eddie Shaw to Its Executive Team

DALLAS, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Graze, Inc., a developer of autonomous commercial lawn mowers, announced today that it has appointed Ellen Bruno as Chief of Staff and Eddie Shaw as Chief Technology Officer.

As Chief of Staff, Bruno will be responsible for overseeing the company's staff and day-to-day operations. She previously served in a similar role with Robin Autopilot, a leader in robotic mowing technology. She joined Fahey Group in 2017 where she helped launch and manage several of its ventures, including Robin Autopilot. Bruno has more than 25 years of experience in multiple industries, including professional services, retail management and administration.

As Chief Technology Officer, Shaw will be responsible for overseeing the company's technology strategy, research and development, and day-to-day technology needs. He was previously Vice President of Software Engineering at Robin Autopilot. He also served as a software engineer for Kalkomey Enterprises and as a software developer for NCR Corporation. Shaw has more than 30 years of software engineering experience in a wide variety of business applications, including web applications, backend automation solutions and full-featured client/server applications.

"We are privileged to have Ellen and Eddie join our team," said Logan Fahey, Chief Executive Officer of Graze. "I have worked with both of them in previous ventures and have tremendous respect for their abilities. We look forward to their contributions as we continue to build the foundation for Graze to grow as an innovative, world-class business."

About Graze

Graze is a developer of fully autonomous commercial lawn mowers built for a variety of applications such as airports, sports facilities, and government properties. Graze's mowers can serve the needs of massive areas, such as golf courses, parks, medians, and other commercial properties, with solutions that increase profitability, reduce expenses, and enhance safety. Its breakthrough autonomous mowers can do everything a traditional mower can do, but faster and more efficiently. Users simply set the mowing boundaries, and Graze's technology does the rest.

