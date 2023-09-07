Epson Introduces Label Boost Software for Businesses to Easily Add Colorful Messaging to Shipping Labels

New Software to Help Companies Grow Business with Increased Customer Engagement and Reduce Operational Costs

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As companies look for innovative ways to engage customers, Epson today announced new software for businesses to easily transform black-and-white shipping labels to colorful shipping labels that will help elevate their brand. New Label Boost™ software, compatible with most Epson ColorWorks® printers,1 allows businesses to easily add full-color coupons, targeted ads, secondary labels, and dynamic content to shipping labels, creating new opportunities for businesses to leverage shipping labels for marketing, reduce material and labor costs and streamline operations, in general.

"Retailers and direct-to-consumer manufacturers are always looking for creative and affordable ways to grow revenue and build customer loyalty," said Tessa Kohl, product manager of DX Solutions, Epson America, Inc. "Adding colorful messages in the form of branded content, secondary labels, coupons, and ads to shipping labels is a unique way for businesses to tap into innovative marketing, to help elevate branding, improve shipping accuracy and streamline operations."

Businesses can use Label Boost software to apply secondary labels, such as regulatory or shipping-and-handling labels, or to highlight critical information, such as parcel count or expedited shipping, to promote accuracy and timeliness of delivery.

Label Boost software is designed for hassle-free deployment, so the bulk of the label creation process remains the same, with modification of the existing label only at the very last step before printing. It works alongside existing shipping software so delivery operations can continue to run seamlessly. Label Boost is compatible with ZPL® driven software used by many national couriers, as well as labeling solutions such as BarTender® and Loftware®. Businesses can automatically choose the messaging they want to attach based on a customer's location, delivery date or other key variables.

Label Boost software is compatible with most Epson ColorWorks printers,1 ensuring labels are printed with exceptional image quality that's worthy of the brand. In addition, there are no recurring software fees.

Benefits include:

Elevate branding – help increase customer stickiness and engagement by including promotions, product announcements and cross-promotional opportunities on shipping labels

Reduce operational costs – help reduce associated material and labor costs while improving shipping processes for businesses adding secondary labels

Improve shipping accuracy – highlight critical information on shipping labels to provide clear instructions for packages that need special or expedited processing

The new software will be demonstrated in Epson's booth (#719) at PARCEL Forum in Nashville, Tenn. from Sept. 11-13 and at PACK EXPO 2023 Las Vegas (#SL-6664) from Sept. 11-13. As one of the largest color label printer manufacturers in the labeling and packaging industry, Epson will be showcasing how its new Label Boost software can help professionals in the package fulfillment industry improve processes and maneuver increased competition and higher costs.

Available starting in late 2023, Label Boost will be offered through a standalone professional license, as well as with a promotional bundle with the ColorWorks CW-C6000P and a starter 4"x8" roll. For more information, visit www.epson.com/label-boost-color-shipping-label-software.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Label Boost is compatible with CW-C4000, CW-C6000, and CW-C6500 series printers.

EPSON and ColorWorks are registered trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. Label Boost is a trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2023 Epson America, Inc.

