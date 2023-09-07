Dow Jones and Cision Unveil Exclusive Global Content Partnership for the PR and Corporate Communications Market

New Agreement Empowers Reputation Management and Strategic Communication Agendas Worldwide

CHICAGO and NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision, the leading provider of consumer and media intelligence and communications solutions, has entered into a long-term agreement to distribute Dow Jones content to Public Relations and Corporate Communications (PRCC) professionals. This new partnership, which is structured to become an exclusive agreement between Dow Jones and Cision, brings together the most trusted news and cutting-edge technology to help PRCC customers manage brand reputation, monitor business-critical topics and advance global communication strategies.

Dow Jones's authoritative journalism, including The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, MarketWatch, Investor's Business Daily and Dow Jones Newswires, is now fully integrated into Cision's media intelligence platforms, with rollouts to broader Cision and Brandwatch portfolios expected soon. Users of Cision's premium platforms will also receive digital subscriptions to Dow Jones's world-class publications.

Additionally, Cision will integrate select content from the Factiva business intelligence solution into its platforms, offering customers the ability to monitor and analyze content from thousands of licensed sources globally.

"Together with Dow Jones, we're excited about the unlimited potential we have to innovate and support industry leaders in the fast-moving world of news and information," said Cali Tran, Cision CEO. "The heart of our mission is to empower our customers with a better understanding of their position within the market and to give them the insight they need to shape effective strategies with confidence, ensuring relevance and visibility."

"This partnership reinforces Dow Jones's commitment to provide the most trusted news, data and analysis to help people make decisions," said Almar Latour, CEO of Dow Jones and publisher of The Wall Street Journal. "By joining forces with Cision, we're expanding the reach of our business news and information that meets our audiences where they are while also furthering our investment in unique, high-quality journalism."

Cision's commitment to data partnerships extends to the world's largest and smallest publishers and social platforms, ensuring industry leaders get a full and accurate view of the news, trends and conversations impacting the valuations of the brands and organizations they lead. The addition of Dow Jones's premium publications to its global content collection will provide customers with access to quality, trustworthy news to streamline media monitoring and inform decision making.

Under the agreement, Cision will also have the unique ability to partner directly with and sublicense Dow Jones content to other software providers and approved resellers in the PRCC market. Additionally, the two companies will work to align their complementary assets and capabilities to provide unique value for PRCC customers through a joint roadmap of product innovation and co-creation.

About Cision

Cision is the leading provider of consumer and media intelligence and communications solutions, enabling public relations, marketing, social media, and communications professionals around the world to understand their consumers, influence outcomes and amplify their stories. As the market leader, Cision's award-winning brands and technology enable Marketing and Communications leaders to manage and shape their brands in today's rapidly evolving world. Cision has offices in 24 countries through the Americas, EMEA and APAC, and offers a suite of best-in-class solutions, including PR Newswire, Brandwatch Consumer Research, and CisionOne. To learn more visit www.cision.com, www.brandwatch.com and www.prnewswire.com.

About Dow Jones

Dow Jones is a global provider of news and business information, delivering content to consumers and organizations around the world across multiple formats, including print, digital, mobile and live events. Dow Jones has produced unrivaled quality content for more than 130 years and today has one of the world's largest news-gathering operations globally. It is home to leading publications and products including the flagship Wall Street Journal, America's largest newspaper by paid circulation; Barron's, MarketWatch, Mansion Global, Financial News, Investor's Business Daily, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, OPIS and Chemical Market Analytics. Dow Jones is a division of News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV).

