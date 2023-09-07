CN Energy Group Secures Activated Carbon Order for $1.64 Million

LISHUI, China, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY), a high-tech enterprise specializing in cogeneration of high-quality wood-activated carbon and clean energy, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hangzhou Fulaisen Science and Technology Co., Ltd. closed on an order for activated carbon totaling RMB 12 million, equivalent to approximately US $1.64 million. Hangzhou Forasen Technology Co., Ltd. was recognized as the preferred supplier.

The activated carbon in the order has been independently researched and developed by CN Energy's corporate team and offers enhanced absorption capacity, electrical conductivity, and renewability. The Company believes this collaboration will encourage CNEY's corporate partners to further upgrade their technological capabilities which is expected to result in improved profitability and increase.

Ms. Xinyang Wang, CNEY's Board Chairwoman, commented, "We appreciate the trust of our clientele. We have guaranteed the timely fulfillment of the order, in addition to providing high-performance and reputable activated carbon commodities, along with professional and comprehensive after-sales service. In the meantime, we will continue to pursue additional market opportunities, expand our core market strengths, create value for clients with innovative products and advance the implementation of the corporation's long-term strategy of expanding our client base globally."

About CN Energy Group. Inc.

With patented proprietary bioengineering and physiochemical technologies, CN Energy Group has pioneered and specialized in producing high-quality recyclable activated carbon and renewable energy from abandoned forest and agricultural residues, converting harmful wastes into a valuable product and delivering significant financial, economic, environmental and ecological benefits. CN Energy Group products and services have been widely used by food and beverage producers, industrial and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as environmental protection enterprises. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.cneny.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements, other than statements of historical facts, made in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including the further spread of the COVID-19 virus or new variants thereof, or the occurrence of another wave of cases and the impact it may have on the Company's operations and the demand for the Company's products, and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial conditions, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to refer to its filings with SEC, including without limitation, Company's registration statements and other filings with the SEC that set forth certain risks and uncertainties that may have an impact on future results and directions of the Company.

