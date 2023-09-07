AirDNA Unveils Revolutionary Transformation with Free Access to Global Short-Term Rental Data and Intuitive New Product Design

DENVER, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AirDNA , the leading provider of short-term rental (STR) data and analytics, today launches the most significant product update in its history. The reimagined interface enables everyone to explore the globe for free and drill down into details to find the best STR investments. With these changes and enhanced access to the sector's most comprehensive data, AirDNA users reinforce their position at the helm of the $169.5 billion industry.

"AirDNA is unlocking the power of STR data for all, with unlimited global access for free," - Demi Horvat , AirDNA CEO

"Our investment in engineering and product development stems from our commitment to empowering our user community," said James Malcolm, Chief Product Officer at AirDNA, "Through in-depth surveys and interviews, we've tailored the new AirDNA to their needs, refining our tool into a user-centric platform that demystifies complex data, turning it into actionable insights and confident decisions. Whether you're an existing member of the AirDNA community or curious about joining, these updates will revolutionize your hosting or investment journey."

Introducing Cutting-Edge STR Investor Tools

The brand-new suite of AirDNA investor tools empowers STR hosts and investors to dissect global markets, compare growth trends, and identify profitable opportunities with precision. Insights into investment strategies and top-performing locations, as well as Market Scores for all cities and neighborhoods, are now freely accessible to all.

AirDNA CEO Demi Horvat emphasized the growth, adding, "This update transcends mere improvement: It's a revolution in market research, opening doors for anyone from complete newcomers to seasoned investors to get the insights they need in seconds. This is a significant step on our journey to make AirDNA the definitive tool that anticipates and answers the needs of the STR industry."

Simplified Subscription Tiers Offer Unmatched Value

Moving away from per-market pricing, users will now get access to the whole world with just one subscription. Ranging from Free to Advanced, new subscription tiers provide tailored tools to cater to diverse business requirements. Starting at just $180 per year, the Basic, Pro, and Advanced tiers provide increasingly detailed insights.

This launch marks the first stage of AirDNA's plans to redefine data intelligence in the STR industry. In the coming months, exciting features such as Multiple Listing Service (MLS) data will connect investors with the most profitable properties currently listed for sale, while pricing automation will streamline operations for busy hosts. These upcoming enhancements underscore AirDNA's dedication to innovating and refining the tools and insights essential for success in the dynamic STR market.

Experience more with AirDNA's fresh interface

About AirDNA

AirDNA is a global authority in short-term rental data, offering comprehensive insights and analytics to empower businesses in the short-term rental industry. AirDNA helps vacation rental hosts, managers, and investors make smarter decisions in any market or economic climate. For every short-term rental question, AirDNA has the answer.

