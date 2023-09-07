2023 XENITH PREP KICKOFF CLASSIC BREAKS ATTENDANCE RECORD

Season-Opening High School Football Showcase Draws 14,767

DETROIT, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic (XPKC) set a new total attendance record at Tom Adams Field on the campus of Wayne State University in Detroit from Aug. 24-26.

Total attendance for the high school football showcase reached 14,767 - breaking the previous record of 14,504 in 2015 for six games over three days.

Founded and organized annually by the Detroit Sports Commission (DSC), XPKC is the premier season-opening high school football showcase in Michigan. Since 2005, the event has focused on providing a "bowl game" atmosphere for participating teams, school bands, and cheer squads from across the Midwest.

Since the event's inception, DSC has focused on an inclusive approach to team and match-up selection by inviting more than 90 schools from Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio to play in the signature event.

"Over the last 18 years, the Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic has attracted some of the top teams and players from across the state of Michigan and beyond," said Deputy Director of the Detroit Sports Commission Marty Dobek. "Thanks to valued partners like our title sponsor Xenith, this has become the premier event for high school football in Michigan, drawing thousands of fans to Midtown Detroit each year."

The 2023 Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic marked 11 years of playing the event at Wayne State University's Tom Adams Field in Midtown Detroit, following the event's early years at Eastern Michigan University's Rynearson Stadium.

This year's event featured 11 high school teams from southeast Michigan including Walled Lake Western, Waterford Mott, Chippewa Valley, West Bloomfield, Allen Park, Taylor, Belleville, River Rouge, Detroit Cass Tech, Southfield, and Detroit King - as well as St. Xavier from Cincinnati, OH.

About the Detroit Sports Commission

The mission of the Detroit Sports Commission (DSC) is to market and sell metro Detroit as a premier destination for regional, national and international amateur sporting events. The DSC is a not-for-profit charitable organization, IRS 501 (C) (3), and a subsidiary of the Detroit Metro Convention & Visitors Bureau (DMCVB). For more information, visit www.detroitsports.org.

About Xenith

Based in Detroit, Xenith's mission is to create and deliver performance products and thoughtful experiences for athletes, teams, and coaches. From football helmets to shoulder pads, to team uniforms and beyond, Xenith offers a suite of products to outfit athletes and teams from head to ankle. To learn more about Xenith, visit xenith.com and follow on social media on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

